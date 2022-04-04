Women’s tennis splits their weekend, losing first home match in over a year

When senior Carla Pons scored the final point to secure UTA’s 17th win of the season Saturday, her teammates ran onto the court to celebrate with her.
Twenty-four hours later, elation turned into disappointment, when their year-long home winning streak came to a close in a 4-2 loss against Georgia State University.
The women’s tennis team (17-2, 6-1) started the weekend by defeating Georgia Southern University on Saturday 4-0. Pons helped score two of those points, as she contributed to the doubles victory before winning her singles match 6-3, 6-1.
Head coach Diego Benitez was proud of his team but also acknowledged that their successes go beyond wins and losses.
The team’s 16-1 record coming into this weekend’s series vaulted them into the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s rankings, checking in at No. 68, their highest ranking since 2016.
Pons and fellow senior Momoka Horiguchi couldn’t help but smile when talking about their rankings.
The duo of Pons and freshman Sarina Reinertsen were too much for the Eagles to handle as the UTA duo won their match 6-2.
Horiguchi and freshman Tara Gorinsek won their doubles match 6-3.
Reinertsen and Pons won their singles matches to secure the third and fourth points for the Lady Mavericks.
“I’m very proud of all of them,” Benitez said after the game. “I’m proud of the way that they're playing and the determination that they’re showing.”
On Sunday, the team celebrated Senior Day, honoring Pons and Horiguchi for their time at UTA.
Benitez honored the women’s pregame and has enjoyed his time with them over the last five years.
“They're amazing assets for us and probably one of the best two girls that have come through our lines on and off the court,” he said.
Pons and Horiguchi teared up when reminiscing over their time at UTA.
“UTA, for us, it's like our family. It's our second family,” Pons said.
Horiguchi has enjoyed her time at the university and is grateful for all the opportunities she’s been granted.
“I got the best coach that I could ask [for],” she said. “I got the best team that I could ever ask [for], and I just appreciate so much [of] what I have.”
The loss Sunday dropped them to 6-1 in conference play, a half-game behind Georgia State and the University of South Alabama.
After losing the doubles point, Reinertsen continued her excellent season in dual play, as she won her singles match Sunday to improve to 15-0 this year.
Freshman Ana Paula Jimenez also secured a victory in her singles match, improving her record to 15-1.
The Lady Mavericks will wrap up their season with three games this week, starting Wednesday at 2 p.m. with the University of North Texas at the UTA Tennis Center.
