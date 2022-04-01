What to know about the leadership roles up for election this spring

The spring 2022 campus elections will start on April 4 and 5, and there’s a wide range of positions being filled by the student vote this semester.
The positions on the ballot are student body president, student body vice president, Mr. UTA and Ms. UTA, said John Hillas, assistant director for Student Governance. There are also open seats on UTA Ambassadors, Student Senate and the Student Service Allocation Committee that will be filled by the election.
Student body president
The student body president represents the whole student body and serves as the titular head of student government, Hillas said.
They lead the executive branch and are in charge of the enacting of resolutions that the senate passes, he said. The president also meets with key university figures and serves as a liaison for the community.
Student body vice president
The student body vice president is the chief membership officer, Hillas said.
“If you think of the president as the external leader of the organization, in many ways, the vice president helps lead some of the internal Student Government as a whole,” he said.
The student body president and vice president serve for a year, Hillas said.
Student senators
Student senators are part of the legislative branch, according to the Student Government Constitution. They propose and sponsor resolutions and represent various colleges within the university.
Senators serve one-year or six-month terms depending on the seat, according to campus election documents.
The Student Service Fee Allocation Committee
The Student Service Fee Allocation Committee also has a single one-year term seat open.
The all-student committee makes budgetary recommendations for university departments and offices that receive student service fee funding, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
UTA Ambassadors
When they were first established, the Ambassadors served as official tour guides for the university, Hillas said. The group’s responsibilities have expanded to being official hosts and hostesses of the campus and playing a key part in programs and activities.
There are 30 Ambassadors, and 15 are currently up for election, he said. They serve staggered terms of either a year or six months.
Mr. and Ms. UTA lead the Ambassadors and help host events around campus, he said.
“Your vote certainly does matter, because these students that get elected are going to be representing you,” Hillas said. “You want to make sure that you know who they are and then you make an informed decision about who you want to represent you.”
