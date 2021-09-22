Voting Rights Timeline

1788
States are in charge of creating their own voting laws, allowing mostly white Anglo-Saxon Protestant males, over the age of 21 who owned land to vote.
1868
The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution grants full citizenship, which includes voting rights, to people born or
1869
The Texas Constitutional Convention rejects the right for women to vote, deeming it “unwomanly.”
1870
The 15th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution is ratified, prohibiting denial of the right to vote because of race. However, voting discrimination was still possible through taxes, literacy tests, fraud and intimidation.
1893
Texas Equal Rights Association forms as the first statewide woman suffrage organization.
1918
Texas Legislature enacts a law permitting women to vote in primary elections.
1919
Texas Legislature ratifies the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, making it the ninth state to do so.
1920
The Secretary of State certifies ratification of the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote nationwide.
1923
Texas law allows the Democratic Party to keep Black people from voting in primary elections.
1924
The Indian Citizenship Act grants Native Americans citizenship and the right to vote.
1964
The Federal Civil Rights Act is passed ensuring that all men and women over the age of 21 have the right to vote regardless of race, religion or education.
The 24th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution is ratified thus eliminating poll taxes nationwide.
1965
The Voting Rights Act of 1965 guaranteed the 15th Amendment of the Constitution, that no one can deny voting on account of race, color or previous condition of servitude.
1966
In response to the U.S. Supreme Court stating poll taxes violate the 14th Amendment, Texas requires voters to register annually.
1971
The 26th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution lowers the vot- ing age to 18. In Texas, the requirement for annual voter registration is removed.
1975
U.S. Congress amends the Voting Rights Act of 1965 by add- ing Section 203, enforcing all states to provide materials or assistance to anyone requiring assistance. Texas now provides ballots in Spanish.
1993
The National Voter Registration Act passes, making voter registration available at the Department of Motor Vehicles, public assistance and disabilities agencies.
2011
Texas Legislature enacts Sen- ate Bill 14, which requires a voter to present up to one of the seven forms of ID to vote in person. The law still needed to be cleared by the U.S. Department of Justice and did not become law until 2013.
2013
The U.S. Supreme Court invalidates the formula that had required states from seeking approval from the U.S Department of Justice be- fore changing voting laws and procedures in the Shelby County v. Holder case.
Then-Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott declared the voter ID requirements enacted in 2011 to become effective immediately.
2021
Texas Senate seeks to restrict voting hours and mail-in voting through Senate Bill 1.
