The volleyball team (0-3) left winless in the Ellesyn Invitational in Missoula, Montana, over the weekend.
The team lost its first match Friday 3-1 against the University of California, Davis.
The Mavericks won the first set 25-21, but the Aggies would win the next three, scoring 25-11, 25-21 and 25-23.
Sophomore outside hitter Brianna Ford led the Mavericks with nine kills. Ford had five blocks during the game, surpassing her 100 career blocks.
UTA lost its second match Friday 3-0 against the University of Montana.
Ford led the Mavericks in kills again with eight during the game. Junior setter Jessica Stancliff also led the team with 10 assists.
The Grizzlies won each set with 25-12, 25-19 and 25-20.
UTA lost its last game Saturday 3-2 against the University of North Dakota.
The Mavericks started off strong, winning the first set 25-7.
The team lost the next two sets before winning the fourth set 25-9. The team lost the last set 15-12.
Sophomore setter Mollie Blank got her 1,000th assist during the game. Blank had eight digs and two aces during the match.
The team will turn its attention toward the UTA Classic with its first match against Texas A&M University-Commerce, starting 6:30 p.m. Friday at College Park Center.
@N_Utsey1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.