UTA volleyball defeats Arkansas teams during senior weekend

The volleyball team (9-14, 7-7) celebrated their senior weekend with victories over Arkansas State University and University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
The Mavericks honored three players this weekend with outside hitter Brooke Townsend, setter Kylee Kapp and middle blocker Kainah Williams playing in their final matches at the College Park Center.
Head coach J.T. Wenger said the players leaving have left an impact on the program, from Williams’ work ethic and upbeat personality to Kapp’s on-the-court leadership.
UTA 3, Arkansas State 0
UTA got out to a 6-2 lead and extended it to as much as nine points. They would take the first set, 25-17.
The momentum grew with the Mavericks earning the first eight points of the second set. Arkansas State attempted to make a comeback, but UTA was able to fend off the Red Wolves with the final three points and a 25-22 win.
UTA held a 20-10 lead late in the third set. The Red Wolves attempted to come back from the deficit they faced but were unable to as the Mavericks closed out the set 25-19.
UTA limited errors throughout the match with 13, compared to Arkansas State’s 25.
Wenger said he thought the match was a good example of not leaving points on the floor, which is a key to winning matches.
Freshman outside hitters Brianna Ford and Briana Brown led the Mavericks in kills with 12 and freshman setter Mollie Blank added a team-high 22 assists.
UTA 3, Little Rock 2
Unlike Friday’s match against Arkansas State, the Mavericks met their match against the Trojans on Saturday night as they went the distance in five sets.
After dropping the first set 26-24 to Little Rock, UTA was able to bounce back in the second set and use runs to their advantage and win 25-22.
After Little Rock took a 15-13 lead to start the third set, the Mavericks took seven of the next eight points to get out to a 20-16 lead. Two kills from freshman middle blocker Monica LaFleur headlined the final three points and the set win, 25-21.
Trojans grabbed control of the fourth set and won 25-17.
In the fifth and final set, the Mavericks scored the first seven points of the set, led by three Brown kills. Little Rock responded with seven straight of their own.
Brown's six kills in the final set lifted the Mavericks to a 15-12 win in the final home match.
Wenger said the Mavericks got out to a slow start, but felt as the match continued on, the team got into a rhythm.
Brown finished the match with a career-high 28 kills. She said she was unaware of the accolade until after the match while everyone was screaming in celebration.
Sophomore libero Alli Wells compiled 29 digs, while Blank added a season-high 37 assists.
The Mavericks return to the court at 6 p.m. Friday against University of Louisiana at Lafayette for the final weekend series of the regular season at Earl K. Long Gym.
UTA has won six of their last eight matches and have a chance to reach second place in the Sun Belt west division with their matches next week.
