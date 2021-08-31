UTA’s upgrade to Texas Tier One designation brings immediate benefits, long term payoffs

The Texas Tier One designation awarded to UTA earlier this month will grant the university access to an additional $6.2 million annually, and the STEM faculty on campus are already planning for what this will mean to their departments.
Texas lawmakers established the National Research University Fund in 2009 to provide a path for emerging research institutions to become national leaders in research output, according to a UTA press release. The university will gain access to the funds in the fiscal year 2022. The fiscal year 2022 begins Sept. 1 in Texas, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
James Grover, interim vice president of research, said the university can expect to see results from the funding soon, but it may take some time to see the full effects.
“Some of the tangible benefits will hit pretty quickly because the state is, as we speak, working on releasing that funding to us,” Grover said. “But as I said, that’s probably going to be more modest than the intangible benefits, but the intangible benefits will take longer to materialize.”
He said the benefits offered by the designation are not solely financial.
As UTA achieves stronger reputation throughout the region and the state, the value of its degrees will improve and will attract more students to the university, he said.
“It creates kind of a virtuous cycle where we get ambitious and talented students applying, and we send them out with a higher value degree,” Grover said. “And they have an impact in the economy and in the state.”
Minerva Cordero, senior associate dean in the College of Science, said the designation will improve research and learning opportunities for students.
Cordero said one of the objectives for the college is to have every undergraduate student engage in original research. New funding will allow more students to be invited into labs, she said.
“Imagine as an undergrad to get to work with a faculty member who is doing cutting edge research in cancer treatment,” she said. “So students are going to be directly impacted by that.”
Gautam Das, associate dean for research in the College of Engineering, said the goal of research coming out of the college is to make an impact outside of the campus and to attract attention from experts.
Cordero said the College of Science is already an vibrant atmosphere for research. From cancer therapies to studying particle physics with a supercollider in Switzerland, the work done at UTA is changing lives, she said.
Grover said funding is an important resource, but it is not the only thing that constrains the progress of research. The university must also locate, hire, retain and develop the careers of talented people.
“You also need to have creative ideas. You need to have creative people. You need to have the kind of space and facilities that you can do the research in,” he said.
