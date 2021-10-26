UTA receives $1 million matching gift from Arlington Tomorrow Foundation

Rendering of the new School of Social Work and Smart Hospital Building.

 Courtesy: Scott Ryan

UTA announced Tuesday that it received a $1 million matching gift from the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation in support of the new School of Social Work and Smart Hospital Building.

Donations made by alumni and others will be matched by the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation up to $1 million with the goal of inspiring Maverick community members to help bring the new facility to life, according to a university news release.

“Our gift recognizes the incredible contributions graduates of the School of Social Work and the College of Nursing and Health Innovation are making in the health and wellness of people throughout the North Texas region,” Carolyn Mentesana, executive director of the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation, said in the news release. “Through this matching gift, we hope to inspire Mavericks to have a hand in creating a space that will benefit UTA and its students, as well as Arlington.”

Construction began on the building in February with an estimated completion date of November 2022.

According to the news release, UTA graduates the most nurses in Texas and has one of the largest nursing programs in the nation. The nursing program received the designation of Center of Excellence in 2021 from the National League for Nursing, considered one of the most prestigious organizations for nurse faculty and leaders in nursing education.

"This generous matching gift from the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation brings us one step closer to completing a world-class facility that will benefit current and future students, North Texas, and beyond,” interim President Teik Lim said in the release. “This is a transformational opportunity for the Maverick and Arlington communities to join together to create meaningful impact.”

