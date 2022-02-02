UTA officials provide tips on being prepared for winter weather

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Wednesday evening until 6 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures are predicted to be below freezing Wednesday night, all day Thursday and during the nights going into the weekend.
Here are some tips from UTA officials on how to be prepared for the cold weather.
UTA will be closed through Friday, according to a universitywide MavAlert sent Wednesday. All classes, online and on-campus, are canceled.
It’s important people check university communications such as email, text and Twitter for updates, said Jeff Carlton, executive director of communications and media relations.
Students should also call the Service Call Center at 817-272-2000 for repairs in the event of no electricity, flooding or broken pipes, Carlton said.
Those away from their on-campus housing can submit a work order to winterize their unit on the Administration and Campus Operations website, he said. Campus housing officials can then enter the unit and ensure the thermostat is on and turn faucets to a drip.
More freezing rain and sleet than last winter will result in iced roads, said Daniel Huckaby, National Weather Service meteorologist.
“We expect those icy conditions to develop [Wednesday] evening into [Wednesday] night,” Huckaby said. “The worst driving conditions would be on Thursday, as we see additional icing, perhaps some snow toward the end, but much more treacherous driving conditions.”
Drivers should reduce speed and maintain greater distance from other vehicles on the road, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. They can also evaluate the necessity of the trip and delay driving until road conditions clear up.
The university has been asking people to set central thermostats to 60 on auto, close blinds and windows completely for added insulation, open cabinet doors that contain pipes and run hot and cold water through faucets on a slow drip, Carlton said.
Kwa Heri Harris, director of emergency management, recommends having these items at home or work: a flashlight and extra batteries, a portable radio or a method to receive emergency information, nonperishable foods such as granola bars and water, baby items such as diapers and formula, first-aid supplies and extra food and warm shelter for pets.
“This [week’s weather] is something that the university prepares for,” Carlton said. “We have plans when it comes to power issues, plans when it comes to ice issues and plans to communicate everything that we're doing so that students and employees know what to do and how to be safe.”
Here’s a weather forecast for the next few days in Arlington.
Tonight
Rain, freezing rain and sleet are expected before 2 a.m. Freezing rain and sleet are expected between 2 and 4 a.m. Sleet possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain is expected after 4 a.m. with a low around 21 F for the night. Gusts are expected to be as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Thursday
A combination of sleet, snow and freezing rain is expected Thursday morning. Snow is expected after 11 a.m. with a high of 23 F during the day and a low of 17 F at night. Gusts are expected to be around 30 mph during the day and 25 mph at night. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 31 F during the day. Gusts up to 20 mph. Mostly clear with a low around 13 F at night.
