UTA looks to grab first place spot in Sun Belt from Appalachian State University

The women’s basketball team (13-5, 7-2) will play Appalachian State University on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The game will be part of a men’s and women’s doubleheader against Appalachian State in celebration of the College Park Center’s 10-year anniversary this week.
UTA is currently tied for second in Sun Belt Conference play at 7-2, while Appalachian State is first at 5-1.
The Mountaineers are on a five-game winning streak, and the Lady Mavericks are on a four-game winning streak, currently the two longest streaks in the conference.
Here are three keys for UTA to defeat Appalachian State and stay in the race for first place in the conference.
1. Starr-ing up trouble for opponents
Junior forward Starr Jacobs is having a season unlike any other in UTA women’s basketball history. Her 20.6 points scored per game is 13th best in the country, and if she keeps it above 20 points per game by the season’s end, she’ll be the first Lady Maverick in the program’s history to do so.
During UTA’s current four-game winning streak, she’s stepped-up her game, averaging 25.7 points per game.
Her 28 points per game in UTA’s two wins last week earned her Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week for the third time this season.
If UTA can get Jacobs going early, they will be in a good position to pick up their fifth consecutive victory.
2. Take care of the basketball
The Lady Mavericks will be playing a Mountaineer defense that has forced 21.1 turnovers a game, second-most in the Sun Belt.
UTA has excelled at not turning the ball over this season, as their 13.6 turnovers per game are the lowest in the Sun Belt, thanks in large part to senior guards Katie Ferrell and Terryn Milton, who both rank in the top-25 nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio.
Keeping the ball out of the hands of the Appalachian State defense will be key for the Lady Mavericks to pick up a win.
3. Sustain success over Appalachian State
The Lady Mavericks are 13-1 all-time against the Mountaineers. This will be their last matchup during the regular season as Sun Belt Conference opponents as UTA is moving to the Western Athletic Conference next season.
Appalachian State earned their first win over UTA last year in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The Mountaineers upset the Lady Mavericks, 54-46. The loss cost UTA a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament.
UTA will be looking to return the favor Saturday, as a win over Appalachian State would knock them out of first place in the Sun Belt.
