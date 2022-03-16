UTA introduces program that will fully cover eligible students’ tuition

Interim President Teik Lim and UT System officials introduced the Blaze Forward program, which will fully cover tuition and mandatory fees for eligible undergraduate students, during a Wednesday event in the Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building.
Financial support from the program will be available for up to four years for new students and two years for transfer students with an associate’s degree. Current students who meet the requirements will have remaining tuition and fees for on-time graduation covered.
“[The program] exemplifies our commitment to providing access and ensuring student success, key tenets of our institutional mission,” Lim said.
Eligible students must be Texas residents and full-time undergraduates with a family income of $85,000 or less. They must also meet eligibility for the Toward EXcellence, Access, and Success Grant program, according to a UTA press release.
Eligibility for the program will begin in the fall 2022 semester, and UTA anticipates over 4,000 students will qualify within the coming year. Over time, the university expects more than 4,600 will benefit from the assistance annually.
Additional information, including how to apply and renewal requirements, can be found on the UTA Financial Aid and Scholarships website.
Funding for Blaze Forward comes from several sources, including UTA funds, federal and state grants and the recent UT System’s Promise Plus endowment.
The UT System announced the creation of the $300 million endowment in February to address students’ financial needs at all UT schools, including UTA.
Kevin Eltife, UT Board of Regents chairman, said the Promise Plus endowment is expected to distribute $15 million in the first year and grow annually, with UTA receiving $2.3 million a year.
“By guiding our system, which educates nearly a quarter of a million people and produces two-thirds of our medical professionals right here in Texas, we are committed to doing everything possible to provide an affordable, accessible education to the students of the great state of Texas,” Eltife said.
Support from Promise Plus will add to the nearly $165 million the Board of Regents has invested into UTA throughout the last decade, according to a UT System press release.
In that time, the board has invested in the construction of the SEIR building and the School of Social Work and the College of Nursing and Health Innovation building.
“The Metroplex is an incredible economic powerhouse and only going to grow dramatically in population and economic impact in the years to come,” UT System Chancellor James Milliken said. “Twenty-two Fortune 500 companies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and UT Arlington graduates worked at every one of those companies.”
UTA is investing in the future by committing to student success and its research enterprise, Milliken said.
“By devoting more of our resources toward the success of our students, we’re investing in the future of our university, UT System and in the promise and potential of thousands of talented current and future Mavericks from North Texas and beyond,” Lim said.
