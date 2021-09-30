UTA’s Greek life organizations have continued with recruitment as students return to campus and navigate the transition back to in-person events.
Students have expressed interest in joining Greek life this year through events and interest sessions. Energy is high as new and returning fraternity and sorority members meet in person and experience being back together, said Kelli Vincent, Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life director.
Vincent said over 387 students have expressed interest in joining Greek life so far this year.
“We're feeling pretty excited and positive that this number will continue to rise throughout the semester,” she said.
David Friend, criminology and criminal justice senior and interfraternity council president, said the council has recruited about 75 members and the recruitment is still ongoing.
Luciano Marconi, computer science junior and Kappa Sigma president, said out of the 73 eligible new recruits, 31 of them accepted invitations to join his chapter.
Vincent said the fraternities and sororities are feeling like the recent freshman class, who’ve only had half the college experience.
Friend said the fraternities have had a fairly regular recruitment process this year. But members who joined during the pandemic feel that they haven’t gotten the full recruitment experience until now.
Marconi said under UTA’s guidelines most of the recruitment education process was virtual, and the chapter could not hold off-campus events.
Vincent said there have been challenges in overseeing the organization since not all members have seen recruitment and gone through the processes before.
Friend said for the fraternities in his council, the return to campus has been a great relief.
“It has affected our council in a positive way, allowing brothers to meet new people and bring new members and more members to our council,” he said.
Vincent said her office has heard a lot of excitement from students about coming back in person along with some concerns about being in large groups.
The pandemic has allowed reflection on how to offer programs and virtual options will likely remain, although the majority of events will still be in person, Vincent said.
“Fraternities and sororities were founded to provide space to have belonging on campus, and we know that virtual relationships definitely are a little different,” she said.
Marconi said his chapter is pushing for people to get vaccinated and barring anyone showing symptoms from meetings and events.
“We're taking it very seriously because we're very excited to be in-person,” he said. “We definitely just really want to keep it that way, and so we're taking all the precautions to keep it that way.”
Vincent said the energy has increased this year.
“It doesn't mean that they're not conscious of the pandemic and its continued impact, but people are excited to be back and navigating what that means to be back,” she said.
