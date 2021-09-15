On Dec. 1, 2018, the UTA Men’s Basketball team lost a home contest to UT-Rio Grande Valley 76-65. Three years later, the story is not about the loss. Rather, it is about the addition of an impactful player.
Guard Javon Levi finished that game for UTRGV with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. He spent the past four seasons at UTRGV, entered the transfer portal in the off-season and committed to UTA in April. He is spending his last season at UTA.
What stood out to Levi about UTA was winning and being able to improve as a player, he said.
“I wanted to go somewhere where I was wanted and where I can play freely, and the coaches are genuine, and they mean what they say and that’s what I got from UTA,” Levi said.
Greg Young, UTA Men’s basketball head coach, was transparent in his recruitment and that went a long way with him, Levi said. “
Just his grit and his willingness to win and do whatever it takes to win and his fight, it was so fun to be a part of,” Young said. “I remember walking out of that gym, thinking ‘Man, this kid is tough.’”
Young said Levi is one of the most dynamic point guards from an assist and defensive standpoint of any mid-major guard in the last two or three years.
In Levi’s 2020-2021 season with UTRGV, he averaged 10.4 points, 5.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
Levi’s accolades consist of two Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year awards in 2019 and 2020, as well as 2020 WAC Second Team.
His achievements are scattered throughout UTRGV’s record books, placing in the top 10 in program history in four different categories.
He said he enjoys watching current Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul because his game is similar to theirs.
Levi was a four-year starter at UTRGV in the Western Athletic Conference.
Young said he could not have student athletes on campus for official visits, so they did it virtually. Fortunately for Young, having years of connection was beneficial in recruiting Levi.
“In recruiting, sometimes relationships are everything,” Young said, “and we had a relationship with Javon.”
He felt like there was a sense of urgency to get players who know how to play the way he wants them to play.
“He was that guy that was going to pick you up from 94 feet and was not going to back down, is going to have some grit to him and tenaciousness to him,” he said.
Young remembers Levi being that same type of player, dating back to high school.
“We’re never going to stop trying to improve and get our guys better,” he said. “His instinct is to be a playmaker and how we play offensively, that’s really important at that position.”
Young recalls the game that UTA lost to UTRGV, and he said Levi contributed a big part to UTRGV’s victory. It also created connections that helped him come to Arlington.
Levi competed against UTA Maverick David Azore in high school.
“I knew what type of player DA was, I knew how he competed and I knew the way he played, so I could see myself playing with him,” he said.
Levi got to know former UTA guard Erick Neal over the summer. Neal played at UTA from 2014-2018 and became the first player in Sun Belt history to record 1,500 points, 700 assists, 400 rebounds and 200 steals in a career.
“I just ask him for advice because he’s at a place that I’m trying to get to, and he did some things here that I want to do, which is win a conference championship,” Levi said.
Associate head coach Royce Johnson was able to meet Levi virtually when he did a tryout with the Dallas Showtyme during the summer.
Thirty minutes into practice with the team, the coach saw Levi’s impact, his father Tommy said.
“He put Javon on the second team, playing against the first team and he looked over at me and shook his head and he said I don’t need to see anymore,” Tommy Levi said.
He said his son is a mild-mannered kid and has always been respected. He said Javon has had a basketball with him since he was two years old.
When looking at UTA, Tommy Levi was impressed by the atmosphere and the attitudes of the coaches to help Javon get better.
Johnson said parents, high school coaches and grassroot coaches trust them with their children or players.
“The transfer portal, especially this past year because of the pandemic, you really didn’t get a chance to get out and put your eyes on them in person,” he said. “People really had to depend on those relationships even more.”
Johnson’s impression of Javon Levi was being well-traveled, experienced and being a four year starter.
“I just think that the UTA fans and the Arlington community are really going to enjoy watching him play because every time he practices, he plays, every minute, every second he plays them 100%,” Johnson said.
Young’s expectation for him is the same for everyone else, which is to play hard and take practice one day at a time.
Javon Levi hopes to improve on shooting at a more consistent rate this upcoming season. His career field goal was 38.2% with the UTRGV.
When asked about his goals for the team, Javon Levi said it’s about winning the Sun Belt conference tournament and going to the NCAA tournament
