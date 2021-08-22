Typical hot, humid summer weather expected this week in the Metroplex

With little chance for rain, the Metroplex will have a hot and humid week with mostly sunny skies.
Monique Sellers, National Weather Service meteorologist, said temperatures in the high 90s can be expected at the beginning of the week without much wind. The end of the week will see temperatures in the mid 90s.
“This is going to be a big week to kinda do everything that you would normally do to stay cool,” she said. ”So wearing light-colored clothing and just lighter fabrics.”
Sellers recommended keeping hydrated and taking frequent breaks from the sunshine.
She said people should be sure to check their vehicles to make sure they aren’t leaving any children or pets in the heat.
