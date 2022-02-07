Tunnel of Awareness event brings attention to different identities, social issues

The debrief room in the Tunnel of Awareness on Feb. 7 at the Bluebonnet Ballroom in the University Center is where students go after the exhibit to process their experiences. The interactive exhibit was a 40-minute guided tour.

Stepping from the bright lights of the Lockheed Martin Career Development Center to the dim darkness of the Bluebonnet Ballroom was like entering a different atmosphere when the Tunnel of Awareness was set up on Monday.  

The event created small rooms that are grouped together to create a tunnel, allowing students to explore different identities or social issues and bring awareness to each one, said Jennifer Saperstein, Apartment and Residence Life assistant director.

Saperstein said the rooms are sponsored by different departments across campus.  

She said there are four rooms highlighting sexual assault, the LGBTQ community, unseen disabilities and mental health. At the end of the tour, a debriefing room was available for students to process their experiences in the tunnel.

Photographs of victims of violence and transgender violence hang from black curtains in the Tunnel of Awareness on Feb. 7 at the Bluebonnet Ballroom in the University Center. Pictures of victims from all over the U.S. are showcased at the event.

One room, sponsored by Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention, teaches sexual assault awareness. It also includes a hands-on activity in which students can write notes of hope and healing for those who may be experiencing sexual assault.   

She said the event was brought to UTA about two years ago. During COVID-19, they hosted socially distanced and virtual guided tours.   

Rows of smiling faces lined the walls of the Transgender Awareness room. Each of the faces are victims of violence against transgender people.   

Psychology senior Devin Bookman recently came out as bisexual and attended the event to get more information about the difficulties the transgender community faces.

“I understand how fearful I was about how people would think about me or judge me,” Bookman said. “So I can only just imagine the amount of how much more difficult it is to finding yourself.”  

Tunnel of Awareness event brings attention to different identities, social issues

The sexual assault room in the Tunnel of Awareness on Feb. 7 at the Bluebonnet Ballroom in the University Center displays rows of T-shirts. Last year's Tunnel of Awareness was virtual due to COVID-19. 

The Student Access and Resource Center room focused on unseen disabilities. The walls were filled with the faces of celebrities that have some type of diagnosis such as singer Selena Gomez and talk show host Wendy Williams.

Undeclared freshman Joanna Hwang said she came to the event to learn about addressing stereotypes and what the university says about it. She said the topics overlap with her interest in psychology.   

She said the stories of the LGBTQ hate crimes were “gruesome and sad.”

“I teared up a few times just walking through,” Bookman said. “Seeing all the faces of the people that just died this year, that are trans, it really impacted me a lot.”  

Saperstein said she hopes students gain awareness of how they interact with people and also learn about the many resources UTA has to offer them.  

