Tunnel of Awareness event brings attention to different identities, social issues

Stepping from the bright lights of the Lockheed Martin Career Development Center to the dim darkness of the Bluebonnet Ballroom was like entering a different atmosphere when the Tunnel of Awareness was set up on Monday.
The event created small rooms that are grouped together to create a tunnel, allowing students to explore different identities or social issues and bring awareness to each one, said Jennifer Saperstein, Apartment and Residence Life assistant director.
The interactive exhibit was a 40-minute guided tour.
Saperstein said the rooms are sponsored by different departments across campus.
She said there are four rooms highlighting sexual assault, the LGBTQ community, unseen disabilities and mental health. At the end of the tour, a debriefing room was available for students to process their experiences in the tunnel.
One room, sponsored by Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention, teaches sexual assault awareness. It also includes a hands-on activity in which students can write notes of hope and healing for those who may be experiencing sexual assault.
She said the event was brought to UTA about two years ago. During COVID-19, they hosted socially distanced and virtual guided tours.
Rows of smiling faces lined the walls of the Transgender Awareness room. Each of the faces are victims of violence against transgender people.
Psychology senior Devin Bookman recently came out as bisexual and attended the event to get more information about the difficulties the transgender community faces.
“I understand how fearful I was about how people would think about me or judge me,” Bookman said. “So I can only just imagine the amount of how much more difficult it is to finding yourself.”
The Student Access and Resource Center room focused on unseen disabilities. The walls were filled with the faces of celebrities that have some type of diagnosis such as singer Selena Gomez and talk show host Wendy Williams.
Undeclared freshman Joanna Hwang said she came to the event to learn about addressing stereotypes and what the university says about it. She said the topics overlap with her interest in psychology.
She said the stories of the LGBTQ hate crimes were “gruesome and sad.”
“I teared up a few times just walking through,” Bookman said. “Seeing all the faces of the people that just died this year, that are trans, it really impacted me a lot.”
Saperstein said she hopes students gain awareness of how they interact with people and also learn about the many resources UTA has to offer them.
@TaylorAC13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.