The baseball team (11-26, 4-11) begins a three-game road series at 5 p.m. Friday against Coastal Carolina University.
The Mavericks enter the series with an eight-game losing streak, dating back to April 8 against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Here are three keys for the Mavericks to get back on track against the Chanticleers.
Limit errors
The Mavericks currently tie for first place in the Sun Belt Conference in errors with 56.
UTA’s last conference game against Texas State University saw the Mavericks give up four errors in seven innings, which allowed the Bobcats to score 10 runs during the last two innings in a game that ended in a run rule.
Despite the lopsided score, the Mavericks only conceded one error in their Tuesday matchup against Texas Christian University.
Coastal Carolina currently sits at sixth in the conference in batting average, signaling a bad outing from the Chanticleers could circumvent errors.
Pitch good games
The past three outings for UTA’s pitching rotation have led to opposing runners getting into scoring position early in games.
In the Mavericks’ last three games, the team has given up double-digit hits, including back-to-back games giving up 16 hits.
In Tuesday’s game against TCU, the Horned Frogs had seven hits in the bottom of the second inning, scoring all seven of them.
These early hits have led to scores that have caused the Mavericks to have a 6.81 team ERA, last in the Sun Belt Conference.
Don’t let the opponent score early
The Mavericks have had a recent tendency of letting their opponents get on the scoreboard early, creating an obstacle to overcome.
TCU scored seven runs through two innings Tuesday, the Bobcats’ six-run lead going into the bottom of the second April 16 and a two-run deficit at the end of the first inning against the Bobcats on April 15 all indicate the Mavericks cannot handle digging themselves into a hole early.
The last conference win for UTA came against the University of Louisiana Monroe, where the Mavericks scored in the first and held them scoreless through a couple of innings.
If the Mavericks keep the pedestrian Coastal Carolina lineup limited, UTA can snap the losing streak.
