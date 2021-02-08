Theft, forgery and possession of marijuana reported

This is a crime wrapup from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle
A male student reported his vehicle was damaged while it was parked Jan. 28 on the 700 block of UTA Boulevard and that the offender didn’t leave information, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. The vehicle’s trunk was dented and the approximate value of the damage is $250.
This case has been suspended, according to the UTA crime log.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle is a class B misdemeanor if the damage to all vehicles involved is $200 or more. A class B misdemeanor is punishable by a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail term up to 180 days or both, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Theft
A male student reported the theft of a package valued at $300 that was left outside of his apartment Jan. 30 on the 1000 block of West Greek Row Drive.
Theft is a class B misdemeanor if the value of the property stolen is $100 or more but less than $750. A class B misdemeanor is punishable by a fine not to exceed $2,000, a jail term not to exceed 180 days or both.
Criminal mischief
A male staff member reported a damaged door Feb. 1 on the 1300 block of Allan Saxe Parkway. This case has been suspended, according to the UTA crime log.
Criminal mischief is a class A misdemeanor if the amount of pecuniary loss is $750 or more but less than $2,500.
A class A misdemeanor is punishable by a fine not to exceed $4,000, a jail term up to a year or both.
Forgery financial instrument
A female staff member reported a forged check valued at about $350 in the University’s name Feb. 2 on the 200 block of West Main Street, McCord said. The University suffered no monetary loss.
The case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Forgery with a check is a state jail felony.
A state jail felony is punishable by between 180 days and two years in jail, a fine up to $10,000 or both.
Possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Officers made contact with an unaffiliated male in a parked vehicle Feb. 4 on the 700 block of South Nedderman Drive. The male was found to be in possession of marijuana.
He was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail without incident, McCord said.
Possession of a controlled substance is a second-degree felony if the amount is 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. Violators may be sentenced between two and 20 years and a fine up to $10,000.
Possession of marijuana weighing less than 2 ounces is a class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $2,000, a prison sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is considered a class C misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine not to exceed $500.
