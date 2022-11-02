The history of UTA Homecoming and its evolution over time

Homecoming is a weeklong celebration full of Maverick pride traditions, such as the Homecoming Parade, Homecoming Street Festival, The Bash and the coronation of the Homecoming king and queen at the men’s basketball game.
It’s one of the longest-standing events at UTA and has seen many changes over the years. Homecoming-like traditions date back to the 1930s when the university was known as North Texas Agricultural College, but the official name “homecoming” wasn’t used until 1953.
Until 1985, UTA had a football team and would include a “traditional” Texas-style homecoming week, with a parade full of decorated floats and mums, which are large arrangements of ribbons and charms sewn together and designed to be pinned to clothing. When the football team dispersed, Homecoming had to find a new place in the community.
Some of the original traditions still happen today, while others, like the UTA bonfire, have faded into the school’s archives, according to UTA Libraries. Events associated with football homecomings still take place, like the Homecoming Street Festival and Mum-Mania.
One noticeable trinket living on from UTA’s football past is the Victory Bell. The bell rang following a big play or touchdown and returned to mark the start of a new basketball season in 2019, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The bell is from an era when the university distanced itself from its Confederate ties in 1971. The school was known as Arlington State College and had the Rebels as a mascot before it was changed to the Mavericks.
Initially, UTA moved Homecoming away from the fall to better align with basketball season. But in 2012, the tradition returned to the fall season.
In the winter Homecoming of 2012, the last Homecoming before the move back to fall, February’s cold weather stopped some of the golf carts from working during the parade, Student Activities director PK Kelly said. That same year, the university completed College Park Center, providing another potential reason for the move to the fall.
“We knew we were going to have to stay as a basketball homecoming,” Kelly said. “But, instead of February, you could always move to early November after the season starts.”
Two years ago, Homecoming saw another change in the height of the pandemic. Instead of a traditional celebration, the university offered spirit displays for students to take photos with and a virtual Homecoming coronation, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
At this year’s Homecoming, the campus can expect the smell of chili made by various organizations at the Palo Duro Lounge for the 2007-established Homecoming tradition of the Chili Cook-Off, as well as The Bash, featuring alternative rapper Rico Nasty.
Since freshman year, Megan McDonald, accounting and finance senior, has been involved in Homecoming and helped with notable events such as Decorate Downtown, where students decorate buildings around downtown Arlington, and passed out the year’s Homecoming T-shirts at MavSwap.
McDonald said she’s been involved in school activities since high school. It carried into college because she wanted to make the most of her UTA experience.
“These are memories that you can have over time, just having those memories that you can go back to when you graduate from college,” she said.
UTA wanted to be more traditional since the university found more students were coming directly out of high school instead of transferring in their late 20s, Kelly said.
“That’s one of the fun things about what we’ve done with Homecoming,” he said. “We’ve tried to keep traditions but also try new things.”
