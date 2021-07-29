UTA Libraries’ underground gaming lounge is set to reopen Monday after a hiatus when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.
The gaming lounge, The Basement, opened in September 2019 and has been closed since the pandemic began. Now it is reopening with new projects for the UTA community to enjoy. The space has a wide assortment of games from modern PC and tabletop to Playstation and both virtual and augmented reality stations.
UTA Libraries wants to create not only a recreational space but an educational one as well, said Britt LaRiviere, the head of The Basement. The staff are planning to introduce a free workshop that teaches students how to create their own video games through the software, Unity.
Kristina Montinola, a student assistant for The Basement and nursing junior, said the gaming community has grown over the past year as people were cooped up indoors.
Montinola started playing games such as VALORANT and Apex Legends. And she also picked up interest in building computer keyboards and PCs during the pandemic.
Jessica Williams, a student assistant for The Basement and communication graduate, said the team has been brainstorming ideas on how they could improve the space by adding new couches and technologies.
The Basement plans to hold special events such as Mortal Kombat tournaments and Dungeons and Dragons night. They have also been receiving feedback from students on what events should be held at the venue.
The staff are planning to stream UTA Esports tournaments on the 80-inch TV in The Basement during their watch parties. The team also plans to organize events where UTA Esports Club and UTA students could get together and play games.
“Seeing that sense of community kind of unfold at The Basement is something that’s going to be really awesome to watch,” Montinola said.
