Texas 2022 primary election voting information

Early voting for the 2022 Texas primary election will start Feb. 14 and run through Feb. 25. Primary election day will be March 1. 

Primary elections determine which candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties will run for office in the general election in November. Residents will be voting for many open office seats at both the federal and state levels. 

During this election, Texans will also be voting in new political districts, according to the Texas Tribune. Some will now vote under the new state’s congressional and Board of Education districts. 

Voters have until Jan. 31 to register to vote. People can log in to the Texas secretary of state’s website to check their registration status using one of the following three combinations: 

A Texas driver’s license number and date of birth.

First and last names, date of birth and county residency.

Date of birth and Voter Unique Identifier, which appears on the voter registration certificate. 

Texans who choose to vote early by mail-in ballots must submit applications by Feb. 18. 

Early voting center locations in Arlington: 

Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center St., 76104

Elzie Odom Athletic Center, 1601 Green Oaks Blvd. NE, 76006

Center for Community Service Junior League of Arlington, 4002 W. Pioneer Parkway, 76013

City of Arlington South Service Center, 1100 Green Oaks Blvd. SW, 76017

Tarrant County Sub-Courthouse in Arlington, 700 E. Abram St., 76010

Tarrant County College Southeast Campus, EMB-C Portable Building, 2100 Southeast Parkway, 76018

Maverick Activities Center, 500 W. Nedderman Drive, 76019 

