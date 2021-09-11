Students and volunteer organizations joined forces to benefit the community at Super Service Saturday on Sept. 11 in the Bluebonnet Ballroom.
Student Activities director PK Kelly said the event offers community service opportunities in the Metroplex.
Over 230 people signed up to volunteer for this year's Super Service Saturday, Kelly said.
Fourteen different agencies in Arlington volunteered, including the Tri-C Food Pantry, Sarah's Bag Ladies and Mission Arlington. The Big Event, Freshman Leaders on Campus, UTA Volunteers and Follett Student Leadership Center helped sponsor the event.
Biology senior Yareli Duran was a site leader for Love For Our Elders. She said this was her second time attending the event.
Duran said the nonprofit shows love to older people by writing them letters. The organization had in-person and virtual volunteers.
Biology sophomore Ariana Negrete and Trey Freeman, electrical engineering graduate student, were first-time site leaders for Sarah’s Bag Ladies.
The local organization creates mats for people without homes. They weave the mats out of plastic yarn that was once a plastic bag.
Freeman said he has always been helpful and liked getting his hands dirty.
“Once I saw that the site leader [position] was available, I jumped on it,” he said. “And it gave me the opportunity to meet new people and also explore new avenues.”
Negrete said she wanted to expand her leadership skills, and she thought being a site leader would be a good step to do that.
Mission Arlington saw between 50 to 100 volunteers doing a variety of services such as sorting donations and stocking the food pantry. Biology junior Sebastian Pacheco and philanthropy sophomore Tyler Johnson led a group in sorting back-to-school donations of backpacks, pencils, binders and notebook paper.
This was Pacheco’s third time participating in Super Service Saturday after starting out as a volunteer in Mission Arlington moving donations in different areas.
For Johnson, this was her first time participating, and she said she was excited to be a part of this event.
She said it is important that students get involved in the community and “do something bigger than yourself.”
Audrey Truong, biochemistry sophomore and member of UTA Volunteers, sorted clothes for people in need at Sarah’s Bag Ladies.
This was Truong’s second time at this event. She said the event was a way to make friends and do something helpful to the community.
“The number one thing that happens from this is people get to meet someone that they already know they have one thing in common, and that’s an interest in volunteering,” Kelly said.
