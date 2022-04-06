Study abroad programs return with a steady flight

Political science senior Blaize LaFleur has wanted to study abroad since the summer after her sophomore year. In December, after years of being grounded by the pandemic, LaFleur finally got the chance and left for Italy.
At the start of the pandemic, UTA halted international travel and stayed local until summer 2021. Since resuming, they’ve seen pent-up interest from students eager to travel, Study Abroad director Kelli Anderson said.
Over the past year, programs gradually returned and have sent 42 students across nine countries like Italy, Austria, France and South Korea, Anderson said in an email, Anderson said in an email.
UTA has a Reciprocal Exchange Program in 17 different countries, according to the Study Abroad website. The university usually offers 10-12 faculty-led programs a year and is affiliated with 10 non-UTA programs.
LaFleur started her 2022 in Rome, taking a winter course on comparative religions.
Traveling was nerve-wracking, she said. She needed a last-minute negative PCR test and specific face masks to fly. She also had to present her vaccination card to enter public spaces.
“It got dog-eared while I was over there, my little card,” LaFleur said. “I was just pulling it out all the time.”
Although her experience studying abroad wasn’t traditional due to COVID-19 regulations, LaFleur said the program was worth it and she learned a lot from her class and the culture.
“I learned so much about myself, Italian culture, the world, my peers, so I felt like it was a totally valuable experience,” she said. “I did everything I wanted to do.”
LaFleur was set to go to Morocco in summer 2020, but the pandemic canceled the trip. After the trip was postponed again in 2021, she switched to the Italy program.
“COVID is kind of something that, obviously, we’ve had to adapt to in our daily lives,” she said. “My thing was either I’m gonna be in COVID in Arlington, Texas, or I’m going to be in COVID in Rome, and I decided to endure COVID in Rome.”
Anderson said the pandemic requires programs and students to be adaptable amid the world’s ever-changing guidelines.
But even before the pandemic, programs have always tried to prepare students for uncertainty and instill resilience, adaptability and flexibility, she said.
“We can never guarantee that there are no complications,” Anderson said. “That was true pre-COVID and that’ll certainly stay.”
The Study Abroad office continued to keep student interest alive throughout the pandemic, Anderson said.
In 2020, the office held the Study Abroad Success Series, a virtual program that highlighted global engagement skills and prepared students for international travel, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Many students weren’t able to travel at the time, Anderson said. The office is working with those students and they are excited at the prospect travel again.
“I think we’re just realizing that these types of things never really, truly end,” she said. “We just learn to adapt and move forward with them differently.”
Jerry Hubbard, Goolsby Leadership Academy director, is leading an upcoming study abroad trip to Germany in May, which has taken two years to plan.
The Goolsby Leadership Academy allows students to enhance their education with hands-on leadership skills and training, Hubbard said.
The number of students attending the upcoming trip has been a little lower than pre-pandemic times due to the uncertainty of international travel so some students would rather wait another year, Hubbard said.
Interest hasn’t died down, but the uncertainty has caused some to hold back, he said.
Before the pandemic, the Goolsby Leadership Academy had conducted annual study abroad trips since 2015, taking students to China, Peru, Chile and the U.K.
Hubbard said he believes studying abroad is important for college students, allowing them to experience different cultures and learn the value of their different cultures.
Even staying in the U.S., students who travel to a different state will learn new experiences, but being in a new country does this better, Hubbard said.
“You take a student and you stick them somewhere where they’re not specifically comfortable, but they build confidence,” he said. “They build perspective on understanding the culture.”
