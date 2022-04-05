Student Senate unanimously votes to impeach Student Body President

Student Senate unanimously voted to impeach Caitlyn Burge-Surles from her Student Body President position during her impeachment hearing Monday.
Silence washed over the Student Government Chambers as Student Senate members approached the metal ballot box individually and cast their votes.
A two-thirds majority vote of attending senators is necessary for the removal of the Student Body President, according to the Student Government Constitution. Twenty-five senators attended and at least 17 votes were needed for impeachment.
The call for impeachment cites Burge-Surles as unable to fulfill her duties as president due to her alleged offensive remarks and supposed accounts of her not attending her office hours, according to the Articles of Impeachment for the Student Body President.
Racist behavior allegations surfaced against Burge-Surles and Chief of Staff Alyssa Spencer on March 23 after Thomason Clayton, Student Body vice president, accused them in a Student Government Candidate Open Forum, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
These allegations led to multiple campus organizations calling for UTA to create more diversity, equity and inclusion measures for the student body and Student Governance. Some organizations also organized a protest last Monday, calling for impeachment, resignations and investigations for each individual accused.
Attendees clogged the entrance of the Student Government Chambers before flashing their tickets as they filled the rows.
Jacqueline Avila, Liberal Arts student senator and impeachment manager, gave her opening statement against Burge-Surles. She said she believes Burge-Surles has failed her duties, citing the alleged remarks from a Discord server and Twitter accounts.
A document written by aerospace engineering junior Matthew Swingler, who also serves as a College of Engineering senator, has alleged screenshots of offensive comments on a Discord server, which some are allegedly believed to have come from Burge-Surles and Spencer, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“We must stand up for our constituents and let them know that this is unacceptable in our organization,” Avila said. “We must restore their faith in our organization.”
Burge-Surles said she has the right to her opinion as a student and Student Government member as per Article 2, Section 2.5.
According to the Student Government Constitution, Student Government may express its feelings concerning any topic that is of interest to the UTA community.
Burge-Surles said she was not given enough time for her impeachment trial. She was originally sent the Articles of Impeachment on March 24 but the revised articles were delivered to her on March 31. The trial took place April 4.
This is not a full week as promised in Article 7, Section 7.3, according to the Student Government Constitution.
Arwa Jafferji, Speaker of the Senate, gave a written witness testimony, read out by Avila. The statement said Burge-Surles has not attended all Senate meetings, despite saying she would and brought up issues with the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion director position for Student Governance.
Burge-Surles said it’s not her job to attend all the Senate meetings and that should not be held against her.
History senior Joseph Porter was called as a witness for Burge-Surles and said that her behavior has not changed based on others' skin color or background.
If the president position becomes vacant, the vice president would automatically become president for the duration of the term, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The Chief of Staff would become the vice president if the current individual is impeached.
There is no information in the constitution in case of impeachment or removal of all executive branch officers.
Burge-Surles said no matter what anybody says, she isn’t a racist or bigoted.
“It is definitely a situation of a bubble of people who have only one mind among them, making a decision that affects somebody's job, and that is a very problematic situation to be in,” she said.
