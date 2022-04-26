Student Senate passes resolution, confirms new leaders

The Student Senate confirmed a new vice president, Chief of Staff and Speaker of the Senate during their general body meeting Tuesday.
The Senate appointed economics freshman Daniela Pedraja as Speaker of the Senate. Dylan Buck, political science and music industry studies junior, took the vice president position and Noreen Flores, English and law junior, was confirmed as Chief of Staff.
The Senate also swore in new and returning senators.
The Speaker of the Senate is in charge of the legislative branch, which works with resolutions or anything that needs to be changed around campus, Arwa Jafferji, computer science senior and former Speaker of the Senate, said in a previous interview with The Shorthorn.
Pedraja said that she was excited about her election into the position of Speaker of the Senate.
“I really have been wanting to give back to the Student Senate and being a part of it for a year, and now being able to preside in front of it is really exciting, and I can't wait,” she said.
The Senate unanimously confirmed Buck into the Chief of Staff position, but the line of succession meant that he moved immediately to vice president to fill the vacancy left by Lokesh Hadagali.
Buck said he was elated about his new position.
“I was really nervous today,” he said. “I didn’t know how everybody would take it, but I’m very happy that I was voted into this office. I’m very much thrilled to get working with our new president and new executive team.”
Flores said it's an honor being elected to Chief of Staff, and she said she has different sets of emotions.
“I am excited and nervous at the same time, but I'm excited to take on a role that represents the UTA community in order to do what's best for the community,” she said.
The Senate also unanimously amended and passed Resolution 21-07, “EPA Net Zero Partnership.”
This resolution was amended to be phrased where it would be oriented more on having UTA set and work on goals toward becoming a member of the Environmental Protection Agency Green Power Partnership.
The Resolution 21-07 called for UTA to join the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership, which helps to achieve Clean Air Act requirements. It reduces the pollution and corresponding negative health and environmental impacts associated with conventional electricity use, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
@WolfIsaly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.