‘You never know when your last game is your last game’: senior pitcher returns after canceled season

When the Sun Belt Conference made the call to suspend sports indefinitely in March, it was a tough loss for players and coaches competing in the spring. After the cancellation, many questioned if seniors would get an extra year of eligibility.
A time came for student-athletes to decide whether they wanted to continue to play collegiately or move on.
Senior pitcher JoJo Valencia said she was filled with emotions when the season was canceled. Valencia and the rest of the team were anticipating moving on and playing in a conference series against the University of Louisiana Monroe from March 13 to March 15 when they heard the season was over.
“Me and all the other seniors, and just the team in general, we were just kinda confused,” Valencia said. “It just happened all super fast.”
The Mavericks were meshing well before the season ended, stringing together a three-game winning streak. Valencia said the team had gained momentum and was looking forward to playing its next series.
Breaking the news of a season cancellation was disappointing for head coach Peejay Brun.
“When I did have to actually break the news that their season was over, I mean there was just a lot of tears being cried on the field,” Brun said. “I think heartbreaking is the best word to describe it all.”
Staying strong in front of the team was difficult for Brun, especially after she saw the tears in her players’ eyes. Spending an afternoon together helped the Mavericks stabilize their emotions, Brun said.
As the pandemic progressed, senior pitcher RC Phillips said she started to doubt things would go back to normal for her team. Getting into contact with her teammates and coaches helped bring a sense of normalcy back.
When Phillips’ junior season ended, she knew she still had one more year to return and play for the Mavericks. Valencia’s time at UTA could have been over at that same moment.
Phillips said she tried not to think of the decision Valencia would make about her future, but she was happy that she decided to come back.
“It’s up to them ultimately, and it’s what makes them happy, and I’m really grateful JoJo and [senior infielder] Aileen [Garcia] were able to come back and make that choice,” Phillips said.
Valencia’s decision had to wait until the NCAA made the choice to allow seniors to come back for one more year.
“We were all just anxiously awaiting,” Valencia said. “I knew that I felt like I hadn’t finished what I came here to finish.”
The San Antonio, Texas, native had no doubt she would take advantage of an opportunity to play one more year collegiately.
The love Valencia had for her teammates and coaches at UTA played a major role in her return.
“I couldn’t see myself not pitching for UTA,” Valencia said. “I think my connection with [assistant coach Miranda Kramer] and obviously my connection with coach Brun, because I’ve been with her since she accepted the job here, were two really big factors as to why I wanted to come back.”
Brun said she got the word that seniors would be able to return fairly quickly. She credits athletic director Jim Baker and Debbie Garcia, executive senior associate athletic director, for promptly figuring out how to help the seniors who decided to come back.
Valencia said she wants to take advantage of this second opportunity to finish her career with the Mavericks by being a good team leader and making it to the postseason.
“I just kind of want to take every day and make the most of it because they always say you never know when your last game is your last game,” Valencia said.
If she didn’t return to the softball field, Valencia planned on taking more courses to become a speech pathologist. She already obtained her degree in exercise science and is planning on going to graduate school after she is done playing.
Valencia said she is ready to get back on the field and back in the bullpen.
“Being able to play games with my teammates and compete at a super high level — at a Division I level — is really exciting,” Valencia said. “I’m pretty excited to start playing games and just compete the way that we know how to.”
