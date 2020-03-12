XFL suspends regular season in response to coronavirus concerns

Dallas Renegades safety Micah Abernathy takes a knee before the game against the Houston Roughnecks on March 1 at Globe Life Park. The XFL suspended its 2020 regular season amid coronavirus concerns

The XFL suspended its 2020 regular season amid coronavirus concerns, the league announced Thursday.

With five weeks remaining in the regular season, the XFL said in a statement that all players will be paid their base salary and benefits for the full season.

Refunds will be issued to season ticket holders or credited toward future games.

Prior to the announcement, the Los Angeles Wildcats and the Seattle Dragons were scheduled to face off in Seattle, Washington, without fans.

The announcement comes after the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS announced the suspensions of their seasons. MLS only suspended its season for 30 days, while MLB suspended spring training and delayed the start of the regular season by two weeks.

“The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years,” the league said in a statement.

In January 2018, WWE owner Vince McMahon announced the return of the XFL after its first stint in 2001. The eight-team league offered fans different rules and all-access compared to the NFL.

The XFL originally ran for one season in 2001 and discontinued after losing $70 million, according to a previous Shorthorn article. The joint-venture from NBC Sports and the World Wrestling Federation emphasized fun, featuring player-selected nicknames on the backs of their jerseys and a more violent style of play, the article stated.

This time around, the nicknames are gone and there will be no crossover with the WWE. Both former NFL and college players are present in the league. Most rules resemble the NFL rules, with a few changes aiming to increase the pace of play, including a shorter halftime, no kicked extra points after touchdowns and modifications to kickoffs.

The XFL debuted in February 2020 with steady attendance numbers and television ratings.

