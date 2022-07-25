“X-F-L” chants echoed throughout Texas Live on Sunday with the official announcement of the football league’s return.
Chairwoman and owner Dany Garcia, alongside fellow owner Dwayne Johnson, came out to cheers and praises throughout the night with the return of the XFL.
The league’s origin dates to 2001, when Vince McMahon, then-chairman and chief executive officer of World Wrestling Entertainment — created the league. XFL was created as a competitor to the National Football League, going for different approaches, regulations and rules.
However, it bottomed out after one year due to a lack of revenue and viewership.
The XFL returned in 2020, once again under McMahon, with eight teams and two divisions: east and west. However, the league failed to make it a full season, having to shut down after five weeks due to COVID-19.
Two years later, the league is looking for the third time as a charm. This time, it’s under new management, still with eight teams.
Garcia’s acquisition of the league made her the first female to own either an equal or majority stake in a major professional sports league in the United States, according to the XFL’s website.
“When Dany told me, ‘Hey, I wanted to buy the XFL,’ it was the easiest yes that I’ve ever said because [at] that moment, man, I realized just how special and cool sometimes life can be when it comes full circle,” Johnson said.
Johnson was a defensive lineman at the University of Miami but failed to get drafted by the NFL.
The morals of XFL hit close to Johnson who said he never was on an NFL roster and attributes him being a “54,” as there are 53 active players on a roster.
“There are so many players number 54’s out there who just need that shot, that opportunity, and that's what we're gonna give them in the XFL,” he said.
Garcia and her team spent 60 hours putting the bid together to buy the league, she said. Her dream became reality when she got the call of being named owner.
Russ Brandon will serve as the League and Football Operations president, along with multiple vice presidents and other executive positions.
Before the XFL, Brandon spent 20 years holding numerous positions with the Buffalo Bills. He will handle day-to-day operations, directing strategic planning for business and football operations for the teams and league.
The city of Arlington home team will be playing at the Choctaw Stadium.
Bob Stoops, former Oklahoma University football head coach, is expected to return as the head coach for the Dallas Renegades after leading the team for half of the 2020 season. In the Renegades’ lone season in the league, they had a 2-3 record and finished second in the West Division.
The Renegades won’t be the lone team in Texas as Houston will also be making a return, alongside San Antonio’s debut in the league.
Dallas resident Marco Martinez and Fort Worth resident James Hannah said they have core memories of the 2020 season watching the Dallas team’s games before its shutdown.
Sporting a chain that says 'Los Banditos,' Martinez said it is a group that connects different fans from different NFL teams to support Renegades’ fans together.
Hannah said he and his wife were a season-ticket holder two years ago and hung onto the memories of the gameday atmosphere.
“We were there every week, loved interacting with the fans. We were tailgating and some of the first ones in the stadium whenever it opened up,” Hannah said.
Garcia made it an emphasis for herself and other executive league members to be engaged with the fans. XFL envisions a league of dynamic play where the fans get closer to the game and have never-before access, she said.
“You're going to see us at the game. Not up in the sky box, we’re on the field with the players with all of you,” Garcia said. “This is about doing this together.”
Arlington tabbed as football hub for XFL
It was announced Monday that the XFL would plant its in-week performance center and football operations hub at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington.
“This partnership with Arlington and our Hub here in Arlington, this is not a one-off. It's not an one-event deal, '' Johnson said at the Monday press conference. “We were looking to build something great for the culture of football, fans, players, coaches, and that's going to take some time. But we have the talent, we have the vision, we have the trust and we’ve got the work ethic.”
XFL teams will train in the area and will help deliver training for players and unique access and content for fans, according to a press release.
The Hub will include three local practice facilities: Northwest ISD Stadium, Southlake Carroll Dragon Stadium and Vernon Newsom Stadium.
“Arlington will be our training facility for optimized player development staffed with onsite support and coaches and athletic trainers,” Garcia said at the press conference.
The league is expected to take the field for its first set of games Feb. 18, 2023.
@D_Tineo4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.