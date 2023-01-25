 Skip to main content
XFL rears up for its comeback, Renegades prepare to bite back

Here’s what you need to know about the new Arlington Renegades

Players practice formations during the Arlington Renegades training camp Jan. 14 at Choctaw Stadium. The stadium, formally known as Globe Life Park, used to host Texas Rangers games.

 Photo by Christine Vo
Arlington Renegades players run plays during their training camp on Jan. 14 at Choctaw Stadium. The Renegades will play their home games at Choctaw Stadium this season.

For the first time since the XFL shut down in March 2020, the league is up and running. Eight teams hit the field last week, and the Arlington Renegades conducted their first official practice Jan. 14. 

Audibles filled the air while media cameras flashed and coaches led players through drills to prepare for the upcoming season. The Renegades will open their season at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 when they host the Vegas Vipers at Choctaw Stadium. 

This year marks the third iteration of the football league, after attempts in 2001 and 2020 faltered. The league has gained notable sponsors this time, such as the Walt Disney Company, ESPN and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson purchasing an ownership stake in the league. 

“It’s exciting to be out here just coaching football,” Renegades head coach Bob Stoops said after practice. “There’s no doubt everyone on this field loves playing football, coaching football. That’s what it’s all about.” 

Stoops became the head coach in 2020 when the team was the Dallas Renegades. Before that, he coached the University of Oklahoma for 18 seasons, with a record of 190-48. He returned to coach the team for their bowl game in 2021, the Alamo Bowl. Oklahoma defeated the University of Oregon 47-32. 

During his time at Oklahoma, Stoops was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year six times and led the Sooners to a national championship in 2000. His success landed him in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2021. 

The Renegades will play 10 games this season, with the first game coming the weekend after the Super Bowl. Stoops said he’s hoping to give the Arlington community football to enjoy once the NFL season ends. 

“Hopefully, the Arlington community — all of here in this Dallas area — will come out and watch us, support us,” he said. “We plan on giving you a fun team, a really good team to root for and to cheer on.” 

Quarterback Kyle Sloter said the timing for the league is awesome because players can show their talent and sign offseason team activities for NFL teams after the season. Offseason team activities, or OTAs, are ten-day camps NFL teams run in May and June to help players improve through in-person meetings and classroom instructions, according to the NFL’s website. 

“Everybody’s here trying to get an opportunity,” Sloter said. “Some people have been sitting on the couch for a year since COVID and all that kind of stuff. So, people are excited to get out here and play football again. Morale is high, and we’re out here doing what we love, getting to play a game for a living.” 

Head coach Bob Stoops discusses the upcoming season during the Arlington Renegades training camp Jan. 14 at Choctaw Stadium. Stoops coached the Dallas Renegades in 2020 before the season shut down due to COVID-19.
Safety Jamal Carter runs drills during the Arlington Renegades training camp Jan. 14 at Choctaw Stadium. Carter played for three National Football League teams before joining the XFL.
Arlington Renegades players crouch in position as the center holds the ball during the Arlington Renegades training camp on Jan. 14 at Choctaw Stadium. The Renegades will open their season at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Choctaw Stadium.
A football sits as the Arlington Renegades finish their first practice training camp Jan. 14 at Choctaw Stadium. The Renegades will play five games at home this season.
Offensive lineman Cameron Hunt blocks offensive lineman Darta Lee during the Arlington Renegades training camp Jan. 14 at Choctaw Stadium. Hunt played four years at the University of Oregon.
Punter Marquette King holds his helmet during the Arlington Renegades training camp on Jan. 14 at Choctaw Stadium. King punted in the NFL for six seasons, and led the league in punting yards in 2014.
Linebacker Donald Payne heads to the locker rooms after practice during the Arlington Renegades training camp on Jan. 14 at Choctaw Stadium. Payne played in 30 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-2019.
