XFL members discuss league’s impact at XFL Combine

Two months after the first XFL season concluded with the Arlington Renegades hoisting the championship trophy, the league returned to Choctaw Stadium, home of the Renegades, this week to host the first XFL Combine.
Hundreds of athletes ran drills and conducted interviews with the league’s teams as they hope to join the fast-growing football league. The combine gave athletes a chance to showcase their skills for the league’s eight teams, who watched the combine closely as they looked to recruit players for their teams.
The event unofficially kicked off year two of the XFL. It’s in its third iteration after previous attempts failed in 2001 and 2020. XFL chairwoman and owner Dany Garcia was at the combine this week, and said the league is extremely pleased with its first year, which resulted in over 100 players signing to NFL training camp deals.
Coaches spent Tuesday interviewing players and working with offensive players. Wednesday and Thursday consist of on-field workouts open to coaches and fans. This week’s combine was the latest chance for prospective players to show their talents after the league held multiple showcases across the country over the last two months.
Fans gathered at 9 a.m. Wednesday to watch the combine and cheer on the league’s future. These showcases are the result of years of work from XFL scouts, Garcia said.
“We are a fan-forward, player-forward league,” she said. “We want to invite everyone, we want to be accessible, we want to be at the right price points and we want to be relatable.”
As the XFL enters its second season, all eight XFL coaches were at the combine. They spoke to the media about the league and how they plan to handle their second season. Wade Phillips, Houston Roughnecks head coach, said it’s a lot easier to construct his team this year because he’s not starting from nothing.
Last year’s fresh start was a new concept for a coach with more than five decades of coaching experience in the NFL and college football. Phillips said the XFL has done an amazing job in making the league’s quality what it is in such a short period of time.
With over 100 players accepting NFL contracts, it leaves a large hole in the league. Bob Stoops, Arlington Renegades head coach, said that’s what the XFL is all about: an opportunity to showcase talents. Players at this week’s combine are hoping to take that next step to the NFL through the XFL.
“They all hope to have an opportunity to play in the XFL,” Stoops said. “It's an opportunity to show what you're able to do, to perform in those 10 regular season games, that's a great platform to show every NFL team out there what you're able to be able to [do].”
The league’s next-step-up format gives coaches a unique perspective. In a league where people don’t know who will and won’t be back next season, some coaches take a more personal approach. Hines Ward, San Antonio Brahmas head coach and Super Bowl-winning wide receiver, said his focus isn’t purely on wins and losses, but also making sure his players become better people overall.
Football doesn’t last forever, and when these players are done playing, Ward said he hopes his players can take what he’s taught them and implement it in their daily lives. His focus on daily meetings and personal growth are helpful in real life, but can also help players become ready for the NFL.
“You can't have NFL dreams with playground habits. You can't have dreams and aspirations of making it to that level if you don't have daily habits,” Ward said. “Not missing meetings, being on time, dedicating yourself, taking care of your body.”
As prospective players worked on the field, XFL players watched from the sidelines, including Jonathan Alexander, St. Louis Battlehawks defensive back. Alexander said the XFL allows players to be seen since its season — February to May — doesn’t interfere with the NFL.
“It's a great opportunity, because it's great football being played,” Alexander said. “It's interesting football being played in every game.”
