As of Friday, the XFL has suspended all operations and laid off nearly all of its staff.
The league hosted only five weeks of games before canceling the rest of its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension of operations comes after the XFL released a statement saying it was “committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years,” in March.
According to ESPN, the league currently has no plans to return in 2021, but is evaluating its next steps.
Friday’s decision marks the second time the XFL has suspended operations, with the first time taking place in May 2001. The league permanently shut down until Vince McMahon, Chairman of the Board of Directors & Chief Executive Officer of WWE, announced a new rendition of the XFL in 2018.
Originally, the XFL’s regular season was slated to end this weekend. The top two teams in the league’s east and west divisions would go on to play for a shot at the 2020 XFL Championship Game. The title game would have taken place April 26 at TDECU Stadium in Houston.
Since March 12, when the XFL suspended play, 15 of its players have signed on to NFL rosters. The most recent signing happened Friday when Houston Roughnecks cornerback Saivion Smith agreed to terms with the Dallas Cowboys.
This is the second year in a row a spring football league will end its campaign early, as the American Alliance of Football also ended operations on April 2, 2019.
@c_amaya7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.