 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Women's tennis secures third-straight regular conference title in Senior Day win

Women's tennis secures third-straight regular conference title in Senior Day win

Senior Liz Chileno returns the ball during a game against Stephen F. Austin State University on April 16 at the UTA Tennis Center. The Lady Mavericks went 7-0, making it their fourth consecutive win in the regular season.

 

With the women’s tennis team (17-3, 8-1) leading Stephen F. Austin State University 6-0, the match had already been decided. The team has clinched the outright Western Athletic Conference regular season championship and the No. 1 seed in the WAC tournament.

The only match that remained was that of senior Liz Chileno, UTA’s lone senior and focal point of the team’s Senior Day presentation earlier Sunday morning. After a hard fought 7-5 first set victory, Chileno took set two, 6-3. As the last point fell harmlessly out of bounds, her teammates swarmed her and the crowd cheered loudly.

The win secures the Lady Mavericks’ third-straight regular season conference championship and first in the WAC.

“We're proud that we have a program that have won it the last three years, and coming into the WAC, we really wanted to make an impact and send a signal,” head coach Diego Benitez said.

Chileno said she was excited to play in her final match at home and after five years at UTA, she was happy to be representing the university one last time.

Women's tennis secures third-straight regular conference title in Senior Day win

Sophomore Tara Gorinsek serves the ball during a game against Stephen F. Austin State University on April 16 at the UTA Tennis Center. Gorinsek won 6-1, 6-2.

“I was pretty calm during the match, I knew what I was going to do during the match, I was stuck on my [game plan],” Chileno said. “Even though I was a little tight in the first set, I knew I [could] come back during the second set and win the match.”

Benitez praised Chileno for her hard work and dedication during her time at UTA in a post-match interview.

“Liz has been a great asset for us. She's just extremely dedicated to the program, extremely committed to doing things the right way and for the university,” Benitez said. “We had a great relationship. I just remember like it was yesterday when I was just recruiting her and trying to get her here and she's had an amazing career.”

UTA dominated throughout the day in the sweep over SFA, winning all three doubles matches to gain the early 1-0 overall lead.

Sophomore Sarina Reinertsen then picked up the first singles victory for the Lady Mavericks, 6-0, 6-1.

“I just focused on my play and not too much about the opponent and then it went my way,” Reinertsen said.

Women's tennis secures third-straight regular conference title in Senior Day win

Junior Bruna Casasampere celebrates during a game against Stephen F. Austin State University on April 16 at the UTA Tennis Center. The Lady Mavericks were crowned regular season champions.

Reinertsen was also admiring of Chileno’s curtain call performance that closed out the day.

“I don't understand how she can be so calm during pressured moments, especially like today with the audience being so cheerful,” Reinertsen said. “But she's an amazing player, and I'm so happy for her.”

After taking the 2-0 lead, the Lady Mavericks would take the final five matches, with SFA winning four or more games in a set on just two occasions.

UTA will now look ahead to the WAC tournament at the Arlington Tennis Center on April 27 through 29.

“The expectation is to win at all, to go all the way through and just to play the best tennis that we can,” Benitez said.

@jwheels_1

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments