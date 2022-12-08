Women's basketball's three-game winning streak snapped by Baylor University

WACO, Texas – The women’s basketball team (5-5) dueled against Baylor, riding a three-game winning streak and looking to win its first game in Waco in program history.
Instead, Baylor showed why the Associated Press ranked them 19th in this week’s rankings. The Bears dominated the Lady Mavericks, 91-36, Wednesday inside Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.
Outside of a brief window in the first quarter, the game stayed in Baylor’s control. UTA’s offensive possessions were twice as likely to end in a turnover than they were to end in a made shot.
“There's not much to say. We didn't come to play tonight. We were not tough,” head coach Shereka Wright said. “We let a stretch of these games get to us tonight, so we’ve got to bounce back and get ready for our next one.”
The Lady Mavericks were aggressive early on and held a 7-5 lead off a three-pointer from freshman guard Alexsyah Goudeau. As UTA’s offense went cold, Baylor responded, going on a 13-2 run to build a nine-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
Baylor extended its lead from there as the Bears’ defense stifled the Lady Mavericks’ offense. UTA made five of its 18 shots in the first half and committed 20 turnovers, which Baylor turned into 17 points.
By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, blissfully pausing the bloodbath, the Bears had built a 40-16 lead.
Baylor continued to attack in the second half and briefly held a 57-point lead late in the fourth quarter. A late basket cut the deficit to 55, saving the Lady Mavericks from its worst loss in program history. For now, that lowlight will remain a 56-point loss to the University of Texas in 1978.
UTA will return home for its next game at 2 p.m. Sunday against Texas A&M University-Texarkana.
