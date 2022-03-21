Women's basketball players, coach reflect on historic season

It was a season to remember for the women’s basketball team. Led by their seniors, UTA surpassed 20 wins and captured the program’s first Sun Belt championship.
The team’s (20-8) season ended March 18 in Ames, Iowa, as they fell 78-71 to Iowa State University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. This was UTA’s third NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, joining the 2005 and 2007 teams in the history books.
Seven seniors were on the team: guards Terryn Milton, Claire Chastain, De’Sha Benjamin, Camryn Hawkins and Katie Ferrell, alongside forwards Emma Halverson and Shyia Smith.
“I’m so proud of these kids, so proud of these seniors,” head coach Shereka Wright said. “My seven seniors that are in that locker room and to [junior forward] Starr Jacobs, who returns here as a player to be on that list for an All-American next year.”
These players have left their marks on UTA, and their names are in the record books.
Ferrell and Milton finish their careers second and third respectively on the UTA career assist leaderboard. Milton moved into third with her four assists against Iowa State.
“UTA means a lot to me. Coming here at 18, now being 21, in a way I feel like I’ve kind of grown up, and it’s meant a lot to me,” Milton said. “I feel like some of the things I’ve learned I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”
She also became the 19th player in UTA history to eclipse 1,000 points in her career in the fourth quarter against the Cyclones.
Chastain, Hawkins and Halverson played all four years of their eligibility at UTA. They were part of the regular season champion team in 2019 and are now part of the 2022 NCAA Tournament team.
Chastain said her time here has been special, winning a conference championship in her freshman and senior year has been the greatest experience of her life so far.
Halverson and Ferrell were high school teammates and chose UTA to continue their basketball journeys together.
Milton and Chastain also had a connection dating back to high school, playing on the same Amateur Athletic Union team in Oklahoma.
Smith and Benjamin transferred to UTA and instantly made an impact.
Smith was the team’s leading scorer last season, and Benjamin became an integral part of this season’s team, starting 14 games before becoming the team’s sixth woman and providing a scoring boost off the bench.
Chastain has grown close with the senior group and loves the bonds they’ve developed with each other.
“This senior group, they’ve become a part of who I am. They’ve all a part of my heart,” she said “We have stuck together, we’ve been through the worst of the worst and the best of the best.”
Bill Fennelly, Iowa State head coach and one of the nation’s most successful coaches, praised the Lady Mavericks on their shotmaking and defensive strategy during the first-round game.
UTA came storming out of the gates at Hilton Coliseum in front of 5,546 fans. Their shotmaking and stingy defense gave them a 41-35 lead at halftime.
The Cyclones responded in the third quarter, holding UTA to 13 points, while their offense scored 22. Eleven of them came from senior guard Ashley Joens.
She finished with a season-high 36 points and 15 rebounds for Iowa State.
“Good teams come back,” Wright said. “That’s part of the game. You can’t hold onto leads like this against really good teams.”
UTA fought hard in the fourth quarter and briefly regained the lead with 6:04 remaining with a 3-pointer from Chastain. But Joens proved to be too much to handle for the Lady Mavericks’ defense as the All-American led with nine points in the final quarter.
Wright said her team followed the defensive game plan of giving up more 2s than 3s.
Jacobs finished the game with a team-high of 19 points, alongside Benjamin’s 14 off the bench and Milton’s 11.
The Lady Mavericks led the game for 27 minutes, giving one of the best teams in the nation quite the scare.
“We tried our best. We worked out there,” Milton said. “We competed to the best of our ability. We just fell short.”
Jacobs’ relationship with Wright has been a special one since she transferred to UTA in 2021.
“She’s like a second mom,” Jacobs said. “I go to her about anything. We laugh, we know when to be serious and I feel like I can talk to her about anything.”
Wright said she enjoyed practices because her team is more than just basketball players. They are student-athletes and great people.
“She knows it’s bigger than basketball and that’s one thing I really, really admire about her,” Ferrell said about her relationship with Wright. “It’s not just basketball with her. It’s building these relationships that are gonna last forever.”
Looking back on the season, UTA secured its first win against a ranked opponent in program history 61-56 over No. 13 University of South Florida.
In postseason play, the Lady Mavericks elevated their game. In the three Sun Belt Tournament victories, they averaged over 78.6 points a game, well above their season average of 70, to clinch their NCAA tournament berth.
“Regardless of the outcome, we definitely left our legacy at UTA,” Chastain said.
