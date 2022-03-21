Women's basketball players, coach reflect on historic season

TELECOMMUNICATOR

Operator for Emergency Services



Operates equipment and coordinates all emergency calls

coming into the Police Department

for Police/Fire/EMS services.



Position requires constant contact with the public

in stressful situations that require clear thinking,

calmness, stability, discretion, good judgment,

and clearly understandable speaking skills.



This position is also responsible for prisoner book-in

and prisoner care; maintain prisoners property

while in custody.



All applicants must pass a hearing test,

drug screening test, psychological exam

and comprehensive criminal history

background check.



For inquries please send email to: jsmith@cityofdwg.net

