Women's basketball extends winning streak with victory over Abilene Christian University

Fresh off a double overtime thrilling victory, the Lady Mavericks (13-14, 7-8) extended their winning streak to three games with an 82-73 win over Abilene Christian University.
Prior to tip-off, head coach Shereka Wright presented a game ball to redshirt senior forward Starr Jacobs, honoring her gutsy performance against Sam Houston State University on Thursday, where Jacobs reached a historic milestone in scoring 1,000 points in her first two seasons at UTA.
There were 1,056 in attendance cheering on UTA. Fifth-year guard Jireh Washington got things rolling for the Lady Mavs with a layup to tie the game at 2-2. Halfway through the first quarter, Abilene Christian kept the pressure on UTA, picking up their biggest lead of 11 and forcing Wright to call the first timeout.
Wright said that it’s tough to bounce back from something like Thursday. In the huddle, Wright said that she challenged her team to take pride in its defense and getting stops.
“It’s no excuses for us,” Wright said. “Everybody has to play.”
Coming back from the timeout, UTA cut ACU’s lead to two. In the first quarter, Both UTA and ACU combined for 20-39 shooting, with UTA trailing 27-23.
UTA took over defensively in the second quarter, holding ACU to only nine points while scoring 19. The visiting team struggled to regroup offensively as the Lady Mavericks pressured ACU, forcing turnovers and taking advantage of fast-break points.
Jacobs led all scorers in the first half and nearly had a double-double with 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Washington and fifth-year guard Kayla White each had eight points.
Jacobs got into foul trouble early in the third quarter, picking up two fouls before the halfway mark. Playing through the foul trouble, she reached another milestone Saturday by moving up to 17th place on the program's list of leading scorers with 1,046 after driving in a layup at the 6:22 mark.
With 2:14 remaining in the third, Wright substituted Jacobs, who picked up her fourth foul. Freshman guard Taleyah Jones pushed the pace for UTA, scoring five straight points and helping her team lead 60-54 heading into the fourth.
UTA had five scorers in double-digits after fifth-year guard De’sha Benjamin converted on a layup midway through the fourth quarter. ACU battled back but never held the lead again.
Wright said that having a balanced scoring team makes it difficult for opponents to defend and helps shift the attention away from Jacobs.
“Jireh, Kayla, Taleyah and De’sha tonight being able to be in double-figures was huge for us,” Wright said. “We got some outside shooting, we were able to get out in transition.”
In the final minute, ACU battled back, cutting UTA’s lead down to seven with 29.8 seconds remaining, but UTA held ACU off the rest of the way.
Jacob scored UTA’s final two points to secure the team's third straight victory and a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds as UTA closed the game.
UTA’s bench played an important factor in the win by contributing 20 points. Having Benjamin come off the bench with her experience and power five level has been critical for the team, Wright said. She’s hitting her threes, rebounding and defending.
“So that’s what you need from your veterans,” Wright said. “We need her to continue to do those things for us.”
After playing 90 minutes of competitive basketball within three days, The Lady Mavericks will now get some days to rest before kicking off a two-game road trip, starting with facing New Mexico State University at 7 p.m. Thursday.
