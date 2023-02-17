Women's basketball claims historic win over Sam Houston State University

With a crowd of 1,368 on its feet, cheering and groaning with each possession while the teams exchanged blows, the women’s basketball team put on a show Thursday night at College Park Center.
When the game ended nearly three hours after it began, fans stood and applauded the effort they saw from the players. As UTA’s anthem began to play like it does after every home game, smiles spread across the exhausted faces of the Lady Mavericks.
The Lady Mavericks (12-14, 6-8) gained a historic 106-102 win over Sam Houston State University in a game that saw seven players foul out, 10 players score in double figures and a team record in points scored.
Redshirt senior forward Starr Jacobs led the way offensively for UTA, having what was arguably the greatest game of her career to date Thursday with career-highs of 35 points and 20 rebounds.
Jacobs said the team had fun on Thursday, and feeding off her teammates’ energy made it easier for her to perform as well as she did.
UTA overcame multiple late-game deficits to secure the victory, and head coach Shereka Wright praised her team postgame.
“They didn't quit,” Wright said. “We could have folded going into a second overtime, but we didn't. We battled, and we got a great win tonight.”
Fifth-year guard Jireh Washington also had an impressive game, with 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Her driving layup with 1:33 to go in the second overtime gave UTA the cushion needed to pull away for the win.
“It all boils down to who wants it more,” Washington said postgame. “Coach talks about toughness. We huddle up every time, ‘We got this, this our ballgame.’”
In the first quarter, Jacobs became the first player in program history to reach 1,000 points in her first two seasons when she converted a driving layup. She’s the 20th overall Lady Maverick to reach the milestone.
The team celebrated Black History Month on Thursday, wearing themed shirts pregame and sharing fun facts about Black women who have come through the program.
Wright said postgame she feels really good about being the first Black woman head coach in program history. It gives her a platform to speak about who she is and why she loves what she does.
“I do this because I love to mentor,” Wright said. “I love the relationships I build with young women. And what I want them to understand is that if I can get in this seat, they can do the same thing.”
After UTA jumped out to an early six-point lead, Sam Houston State battled back to cut the lead to two to end the first quarter 20-18. Jacobs and fifth-year guard Kayla White each scored six points in the quarter.
Both teams went hot offensively in the second quarter. The Lady Mavericks converted 10 of their 20 shots, while Sam Houston knocked down nine of 15. UTA went into halftime leading 45-44 off a Jacobs buzzer-beating layup.
In the second half, the teams continued their offensive excellence until the eight-minute mark of the fourth quarter, which saw both teams go ice cold. The Lady Mavericks didn’t score for nearly five and a half minutes, but their defense kept Sam Houston State in check to lead 75-74 late in the quarter.
With the game hanging in the balance, UTA’s veterans stepped up. Down 79-76, White cut the lead to one after connecting on a running jump shot. With 20 seconds left, Sam Houston made a free throw to lead 80-78.
Seconds later, a personal foul allowed Washington to step to the free-throw line. If she made both attempts, she’d tie the game. She did, forcing overtime.
“We battled, we didn't give up,” Wright said postgame. “And listen, nobody held their shoulders down. We said, ‘We gotta get this one now, gotta battle through it.’”
Late in the first overtime, UTA fell behind again, this time by six, 90-84. Things looked dim with 55 seconds remaining.
But UTA never folded.
Washington scored a quick bucket, and Jacobs came to the rescue, knocking down four consecutive free throws to tie the game at 90 and force a second overtime.
“It's just like a focus piece, getting up there and taking your time,” Jacobs said. “You know you have to put them in, so you take your time. Do what you have to do.”
With five more minutes to play in double overtime, the Lady Mavericks struck first, as Jacobs and White scored the team’s first nine points. UTA held on from there until the final buzzer sounded.
UTA will attempt to rest and recoup before hitting the court again at 2 p.m. Saturday against Abilene Christian University.
