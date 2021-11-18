The women’s basketball team (2-1) beat the University of Houston 69-66 on Wednesday at College Park Center. It was the second consecutive evening College Park Center hosted an overtime game.
UTA’s defense was able to limit Houston to scoring two of their first seven shots and forced four turnovers in the first six minutes. The Mavericks led after the first quarter, 15-8.
Houston’s offense improved in the second quarter as they shot 63.2% and ended the half on a 17-1 scoring run. The Lady Mavericks’ offense was halted to eight points.
Head Coach Shereka Wright said the Lady Mavericks had an uncharacteristic second quarter, but her team responded to the challenge she presented at halftime.
“The main thing was just to chip away with it one bucket at a time and then get a stop, so by doing that we eventually caught up,” senior guard Terryn Milton said.
UTA outscored Houston in the third quarter 22-9 and shot 60% from the field. Milton had 11 points and made four of her five shots.
UTA exchanged leads with the Cougars throughout the remainder of the game. Senior guard Camryn Hawkins hit a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left to tie the game.
“I know my role as a 3-point shooter and as a defender, so my thought process was just be shooter-ready. And when I had an opportunity, I just let it fly, and I happened to hit that at the right time,” Hawkins said.
Milton’s two free throws with 14.2 seconds left would tie the game at 61. The Lady Mavericks were able to make a stand on the final possession of regulation and forced overtime.
Houston was held to five points in overtime, and Milton made three free throws to clinch the win.
Milton finished with a career-high 26 points. She went 8-14 from the floor and 10-12 from the free-throw line.
“Terry Melton did what she did as a senior, she carried this team on her back tonight and [had] a hell of a performance,” Wright said.
It was a physical contest, resulting in senior forward Shyia Smith, senior guard Katie Ferrell and junior forward Starr Jacobs leaving the game and not returning.
“We got some kids that are banged up right now, but I think our medical team is doing a good job to try to figure it out,” Wright said.
UTA will go on the road to play against the University of North Texas (2-1) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
