The women’s basketball team (0-1) fell 81-54 in its home opener against No. 7 Baylor University on Thursday at the College Park Center.
The 2,182 attendance is the most the Lady Mavericks have seen at home since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shereka Wright, UTA women’s basketball head coach, said in the post game press conference that it was a great crowd and felt that both teams competed.
The Lady Mavericks have now lost eight straight games in their series against Baylor, with their last win in 1988, 78-72.
UTA managed to stay at a single digit deficit against Baylor in the first quarter. Junior forward Starr Jacobs and senior guards Terryn Milton and De’Sha Benjamin each scored four points for the Lady Mavericks.
Wright felt the team played well in the paint and kept up with the Bears for the most part.
UTA outgained Baylor in the second period at 17-14. The Mavericks shot 41% with 10 points from Jacobs.
Jacobs played four minutes of the second half before exiting the game. She finished the game with a team-high 14 points.
UTA forced six turnovers in the first half and shot 39% from the field. But 1-7 from beyond the arc plagued them.
Baylor started the second half on a 15-3 run, and the Bears’ lead expanded to as much as 21 points in the third quarter. UTA shot 28.6% compared to Baylor's 46.2%.
Baylor outscored UTA 20-9 in the third quarter, then capitalized on a 7-0 run to begin the fourth.
The Mavericks made 1 of 17 attempts from beyond the arc overall and turned the ball over 14 times. UTA finished 31% from the field while Baylor made 46% of its shots.
Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith had a double double, leading the way with a game-high 21 points and 16 rebounds.
Wright said the Lady Mavericks had good opportunities to shoot but lacked the confidence to make shots.
“We got stagnant in the second half and stopped attacking with what we had success with in the first half,” she said.
Milton finished with eight points and led the Mavericks with eight rebounds and had five of the team’s nine assists.
Wright said Milton’s defensive aggression is what she asks for out of a senior that has been in the program for four years.
“This is our first game,” Milton said. “Saturday we’re going to bounce back and we’ll be locked in on defense for two halves.”
Wright said the team will continue to bloom as they move forward in the season.
UTA will host Sam Houston State University at 2 p.m. Saturday at College Park Center.
@D_Tineo4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.