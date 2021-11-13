How the head coach of UTA’s women’s basketball is building a new culture for the Lady Mavericks

Ever since she was a player at Purdue University, Shereka Wright, women’s basketball head coach, wanted to help kids. Her love of the game pushed her to be a coach.
Wright grew up with an athletic family; her dad played Junior College basketball, and her mom ran track. Her mom coached Wright and her brother as they grew up.
“My love [for] being around young people is from her,” Wright said.
While Wright was a student-athlete at Purdue University, she became the only three-time All-American in Purdue history and one of three players to score 2,000 points in her career, earning three first-team All-Big 10 accolades.
Wright wanted to stay around basketball after her time at Purdue. She loved the mentorship aspect of coaching, and her competitive spirit wouldn’t let her step away.
Wright’s background and experience at the professional level gives opportunities for her athletes to progress their talent. Wright was selected as the 13th overall pick in the 2004 Women’s National Basketball Association Draft by the Detroit Shock.
Wright said she wants to give her players a chance to shine by playing the best of the best.
In Wright’s first season as a head coach last year, the Mavericks had to cancel seven games due to COVID-19 outbreaks and the winter freeze.
She said the stoppages forced the team to make adjustments throughout the season, but the staff made it clear what the plan was for the team moving forward.
Wright said she’s learned to delegate and trust her staff as she acclimates to the head coaching role.
The Mavericks were successful defensively last year. They led the Sun Belt Conference in scoring defense with 54.1 points per game allowed. She said the team’s size allowed them to slow opponents down, and their experience let them make efficient defensive adjustments.
Senior guard Claire Chastain sat out for the season last year after playing in three games due to COVID-19 concerns. Although Chastain chose to opt out, she said Wright made it a point to build their relationship and stay in contact over the phone.
“She was very welcoming, and our team was welcoming as well. I think we all immediately got along very well,” Chastain said. “She expressed her tendencies and philosophies, and we as a team definitely agreed with it.”
She said Wright has helped her become an all-around player, whether it be inside, mid-range or three point shooting.
Austin Kelly, women’s basketball assistant coach, knew Wright from their time together at Vanderbilt University in 2019 and 2020. Wright was the assistant coach and Kelly was the director of recruiting operations with the Commodores.
“From day one, I felt like we had a really good relationship, and we worked well off of each other,” Kelly said.
Because of their history, Kelly has been able to see what Wright looks for when recruiting and the importance she places on relationships with fellow coaches and athletes.
When he got the call for the opening at UTA, he knew he wanted it.
He said Wright has helped him appreciate that players learn in different ways, and to take his time when discussing detailed situations.
Kelly said he plans to learn a lot about being a coach from Wright this season.
“She’s first class. She does a tremendous job of not only coaching the game of basketball, but the relationship piece and the culture she’s building here with our players,” he said. “I knew I wanted to be a part of that.”
