3 keys to win: How the Lady Mavericks can defeat No. 7 Baylor this week

The women’s basketball team begins their 2021-2022 season at 6 p.m. Thursday at the College Park Center against No. 7 Baylor University.
Here are three keys for the Mavericks to defeat the Bears.
1. Maintain a consistency in defense
The Mavericks led the conference in points per game defense last season with 54.1 points.
UTA was in the upper half of the Sun Belt Conference in blocked shots with 3.2 per game and steals per game at 8.5.
Senior guard Katie Ferrell led the Mavericks in steals with 42 and second in blocked shots at 13 last season.
The Lady Mavericks will need to limit Baylor’s offense to succeed.
2. Countering the new Baylor head coach’s strategy
Nicki Collen, former WNBA head coach of the Atlanta Dream, is the new head coach at Baylor after spending her previous three seasons with the Dream.
Kim Mulkey, former Baylor head coach, left for Louisiana State University in April.
The Bears shot 3-pointers at a higher clip in the first regular season game under Collen than on average last year. In 2020-2021, Baylor averaged 10.7 3-pointers per game, while against the Texas State Bobcats on Tuesday for its season opener, Baylor attempted 25 3-pointers.
Thursday will be Collen’s first road game as a head coach at the collegiate level against UTA. The Mavericks will need to be aware of the Bears’ attempt to shoot 3-pointers.
3. Diminish Baylor’s strong presence on the frontcourt
The frontcourt includes the positions of the forwards and center. Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith is coming off Big 12 Player of the Year last year and is the preseason recipient of the award this year.
In the Bears’ first regular season game against Texas State University, Smith finished with 23 points, 47% from the field and seven rebounds.
Smith is anchored by Baylor senior center Queen Egbo, who blocked 56 shots last year and ranks 20th nationally and second in the Big 12.
Egbo ranked fourth on the team in points with 11.1 per game, second in rebounds at 8.6 and first in blocks with 1.9 last season.
The Mavericks must contain Baylor’s frontcourt success to win the game.
