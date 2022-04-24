The women’s tennis team (23-3, 9-1) fell short in the Sun Belt Championship game Sunday, likely ending their historic season.
With a win, the Lady Mavericks would’ve won the conference and secured a berth in the NCAA Tournament. Instead, they will wait to see if they will make the field without the conference championship.
Their wins total set a program record. It was the first 20-win season in program history.
The Lady Mavericks fell Sunday to the University of South Alabama, 4-3 at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in Peachtree City, Georgia.
UTA gave the No.1 seed all they could handle, stretching the match to a runtime of over four hours, but the Jaguars pulled out the victory, clinching a spot in the NCAA tournament.
After losing a tight doubles point, UTA rallied to take a 3-2 lead in singles play, leaving them one point short of victory. That’s the closest they would get.
South Alabama’s Nikola Kohoutova and Luminita Tutunaru defeated the Lady Mavericks’ senior duo of Momoka Horiguchi and Carla Pons to take the third and fourth decisive points.
UTA expects to return production, as seven of the ten players on this team were freshmen and sophomores.
The freshman trio of Sarina Reinertsen, Ana Paula Jimenez and Tara Gorinsek will be three athletes to watch as the Lady Mavericks head to the Western Athletic Conference.
They combined to go 60-3 in dual singles matches this year, a .952 winning percentage.
This is the end of the road for Pons and Horiguchi, the senior duo who left their marks on UTA.
“They're amazing asset for us and probably one of the best two girls that have come through our lines and on and off the court,” said head coach Diego Benitez.
