Women’s tennis stays undefeated in conference play

Players huddle up before their match against New Mexico State University on March 24 at the UTA Tennis Center. UTA won 6-1.

The UTA women’s tennis team (12-2, 4-0) remains undefeated in conference play after hosting two matches at the UTA Tennis Center this weekend.

UTA first defeated New Mexico State University, 6-1 Friday. The Mavericks started the day winning two out of three doubles matches to take the early 1-0 lead. In singles play, UTA won all but one match.

The Mavericks next hosted Grand Canyon University on Sunday, securing a much closer 4-3 victory.

UTA again won two out of three doubles matches to secure the first point. However, after junior Francisca Vergara gave the Mavericks a 2-0 lead, Grand Canyon gained momentum by taking three straight singles points. 

Sophomore Ana Paula Jimenez then won her matchup on court four to tie things up for the Mavericks. This left sophomore Sarina Reinertsen playing for the decisive seventh point on court one.

“This is what we live for, and it's always a pleasure when this happens,” head coach Diego Benitez said. “You have to embrace this type of pressure.”

Reinersten ultimately came out victorious in a three-set match, winning 6-1, 3-6 and 6-2.

Benitez said it was a good match for Reinersten. “She had to change her game multiple times to adapt and be able to find a way to victory. That takes a lot of guts, and that takes a lot of focus, and I'm just happy that she was able to bring it home on court number one,” he said.

With their winning streak up to six, the Mavericks will now hit the road to face Utah Tech University at 1 p.m. Friday.

