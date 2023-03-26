Women’s tennis stays undefeated in conference play

The UTA women’s tennis team (12-2, 4-0) remains undefeated in conference play after hosting two matches at the UTA Tennis Center this weekend.
UTA first defeated New Mexico State University, 6-1 Friday. The Mavericks started the day winning two out of three doubles matches to take the early 1-0 lead. In singles play, UTA won all but one match.
The Mavericks next hosted Grand Canyon University on Sunday, securing a much closer 4-3 victory.
UTA again won two out of three doubles matches to secure the first point. However, after junior Francisca Vergara gave the Mavericks a 2-0 lead, Grand Canyon gained momentum by taking three straight singles points.
Sophomore Ana Paula Jimenez then won her matchup on court four to tie things up for the Mavericks. This left sophomore Sarina Reinertsen playing for the decisive seventh point on court one.
“This is what we live for, and it's always a pleasure when this happens,” head coach Diego Benitez said. “You have to embrace this type of pressure.”
Reinersten ultimately came out victorious in a three-set match, winning 6-1, 3-6 and 6-2.
Benitez said it was a good match for Reinersten. “She had to change her game multiple times to adapt and be able to find a way to victory. That takes a lot of guts, and that takes a lot of focus, and I'm just happy that she was able to bring it home on court number one,” he said.
With their winning streak up to six, the Mavericks will now hit the road to face Utah Tech University at 1 p.m. Friday.
@jwheels_1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.