Women’s tennis’s conference tournament bid ends in heartbreak

As senior Liz Chileno’s forehand went long — the final shot of her five-year collegiate career — heartbreak set in for the women’s tennis team.
Game, set, match. Chileno’s error ended the No. 1 Mavericks’ (18-4, 8-1) season in a 4-2 upset semifinal loss to No. 4 Grand Canyon University on Friday at the Arlington Tennis Center.
When the regular-season champion huddled postgame, a tradition the team does after every match, head coach Diego Benitez gave his remarks, and the players fought to hold back tears as the team fell short of its goal — a conference championship.
The loss concludes a dominant three-year run where the team won 58 games and the regular-season championships for each year with only 10 losses to their name. Despite this, the team hasn’t won the conference tournament since 2011, leaving a hole in the legacy of players like Chileno.
Benitez said postgame he’s disappointed with the results but gives credit to GCU. “Anything can happen. What we're going to take away is you gotta be a little more determined or hungry to play the short series.”
For the second day in a row, UTA dropped the doubles point to begin the match. On Court 1, sophomores Ana Paula Jimenez and Tara Gorinsek stayed energetic and covered the court well, but their opponents’ powerful serves made the difference, causing the pair to lose 6-2.
On Court 2, Chileno and sophomore Sarina Reinertsen were overpowered by their opponents, who took the balls early and broke the pair’s rhythm the entire match to win 6-4. Court 3’s match went unfinished, as GCU scored two doubles wins out of three simultaneous games for the first point.
Benitez said that the difference between this match and the 4-3 victory against the same opponent March 26 was the doubles point. UTA won the point in March and lost it on Friday.
“We win and lose matches because of doubles many times,” Benitez said. “We work really hard at it, and I don't think it was anything technical today. I think it was more of focus and concentration during that point.”
Both teams broke into six courts to simultaneously play the singles matches, but unlike in the quarterfinal where the players quickly regained their rhythm, five out of six Mavericks dropped the first set of their respective matches Friday.
Junior Francisca Vergara continued her dominance from her quarterfinal match, winning 6-2, 6-2, against her GCU opponent to keep UTA’s hopes for the final alive.
After Gorinsek lost her singles match and Reinertsen won hers, the score was 2-2, and Arlington Tennis Center was tense. As frustration kicked in for UTA, Grand Canyon took advantage of the mental toll.
Junior Bruna Casasampere, who won the quarterfinal for UTA, couldn’t repeat the magic. Playing an intense baseline game with her opponent, Casasampere was up two breaks in the second set but lost six games in a row for a 6-2, 6-3 conclusion. Chileno’s error spelled the end for UTA.
“This is just one match. We've got to look back to everything that we did during the season,” Benitez said. “They had an amazing record. We won the regular-season championship, which is extremely hard to do, playing all those matches on the road or home. And just being a regular season champion, that's a lot of merit for them.”
