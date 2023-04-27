Women’s tennis powers past Sam Houston State University to advance to conference semifinal

Despite UTA’s lead in the two remaining games, the tension was palpable at Arlington Tennis Center. With two points up for grabs and UTA clinging to a one-point lead, coaches, players and spectators turned their eyes toward the action on Court 4 and Court 5. UTA needed one point while Sam Houston State University needed two.
As she served for the match, junior Bruna Casasampere faced a late comeback from her opponent and a breakpoint. But with support from fans in attendance, Casasampere won two consecutive points to clinch the deciding match for UTA (18-3, 8-1), who triumphed 4-2 over Sam Houston State on Thursday in the Western Athletic Conference quarterfinal match.
“I feel so so grateful for all of us. I wanted to give the victory to them,” said Casasampere, who defeated her opponent, 6-0, 3-6, 6-2, in a three-set thriller. “So I know every time I'm on the court, I'm thinking about them.”
Sophomore Tara Gorinsek said the fans’ support helps improve the environment in the match. It gives the team positive energy and makes it fun to play, she said.
Unlike their previous matchup during the regular season, which UTA dominantly won 7-0, the Thursday rematch was more contentious as the Bearkats came out swinging.
In collegiate tennis, whichever team wins two out of three simultaneous doubles matches gets one point. On Court 2, senior Liz Chileno and sophomore Sarina Reinertsen were overpowered by their opponents, losing 6-3. But UTA quickly evened the situation, as Casasampere and junior Francisca Vergara stayed vocal and kept the balls close to win 7-5.
The weather was an issue early for UTA, as harsh winds and spitting rain littered the courts. Casasampere won her singles match but said conditions were tough.
“In doubles, it was even windier, and everyone started a little bit tough,” she said. “Not really on it, we were maybe a little bit distracted by the wind, but once we moved to singles, everyone was ready for it.”
Head coach Diego Benitez said that while the teams often play in the winds, it’s never enough to get used to the condition’s unpredictability. “You have to be adjusting all the time on the fly. But, for sure, overheads and service are gonna get inconsistent from time to time.”
As the doubles action continued, sophomores Ana Paula Jimenez and Gorinsek, who were members of the conference’s women’s doubles First Team, faced a tough battle with their opponents. With the chance to serve for the match and thrice recovered from a minibreak down in the deciding tiebreak, the pair lost 7-6 (7-5).
Sam Houston took an early lead, 1-0, in the match.
“We just got a little bit out of focus. We didn't stick with a game plan,” said Benitez, who was awarded the conference’s Women’s Tennis Coach of the Year on Wednesday. “And the other girls, they're good. And they smelt that, they felt it and they grabbed it, so kudos to them.”
Having to come back from one point down, the players separated into six courts to play simultaneously. On Court 3, Reinertsen, with strong backhands and tight service games, took out her opponent, 6-0, 6-4, and gave UTA the first overall point.
After Vergara performed well in her match, winning 6-4 and 6-1 to give UTA the lead, an upset happened on Court 1. Despite ripping crosscourt forehands and playing a variety of shot selections from slices to drop shots, Chileno fell in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, against the ferocious Paula Cerda, who had the answers to all of Chileno’s tricks and evened the score for Sam Houston.
“I keep telling the girls, ‘You know, this is a short series, anything can happen, and you just have to enjoy every single match that you play,’” Benitez said.
On Court 2, after dropping an early break, Gorinsek regained her composure, forcing her opponents to play one more ball. She overcame in the tiebreak to win in a tight first set. In the second set, with the chance to serve for the point, Gorinsek was broken by her opponent. But her opponent failed to serve to stay in the match, and Gorinsek won, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, to give UTA a 3-2 lead.
“I feel like the girl started a little bit down in the second set, which brings me even more up and I just keep playing my game,” Gorinsek said.
Casasampere won her first set on Court 4, 6-0, to set the tone in her match. Her opponent battled back in the second set, but in the end, the junior’s forehand proved too much to handle in an efficient third set.
“Third set, I knew I needed to win for the team. I just gave it all out, and it was a great performance,” she said.
Court 5’s match was the lone unfinished game, with Jimenez taking the first set and the players in the middle of competing in the tiebreak in the second set.
The Mavericks will face Grand Canyon University in their semifinal match at 9 a.m. Friday at Arlington Tennis Center. UTA defeated GCU 4-3 on March 26 at UTA Tennis Center.
Casasampere remembers the team’s earlier victory, but said every match brings a new day and a new start.
“You just need to go and give all out and do as much as you can do, and hopefully, we will have the win for UTA,” she said.
