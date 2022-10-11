Women’s tennis impresses at SMU Invitational No. 1

The women’s tennis team competed at the Southern Methodist University Invitational No. 1 on Oct. 7 through 10, picking up multiple victories.
The Mavericks won four out of six singles matches Friday. Sophomore Tara Gorinsek won on line two 6-1, 6-2, and sophomore Sarina Reinertsen defeated her opponent on line four 7-5, 6-2.
Senior Liz Chileno and sophomore Nika Novikova earned straight-set victories on lines five and six.
UTA won two out of three matches in doubles play Friday, as Gorinsek and Chileno defeated their Southern Methodist counterparts 6-2. Novikova and junior Bruna Casasampere won their matchup 6-3.
Over the weekend, the Mavericks’ doubles teams flexed their muscles, winning six out of seven doubles matches.
Novikova and Casasampere were the premier pairing, winning all three of their doubles matches over the tournament. Gorinsek and Chileno won both of their matches, while sophomores Ioana Dumitrescu and Ana Paula Jimenez went 2-1.
In singles play, the Mavericks picked up five wins over the weekend. Dumitrescu won both of her matchups in straight sets, while Casasampere, Gorinsek and Chileno each won one match.
UTA will compete in SMU Invitational No. 2 on Oct. 14 through 16.
@isaacappelt
