Women’s tennis embarks on yet another impressive season

Sophomore Ana Paula Jimenez swings during a match against Grand Canyon University on March 26 at the UTA Tennis Center. Jimenez won 6-4, 6-2.

As players hit the ball down the line and rallies turned to marathon points Sunday, members of both teams looked on anxiously. Then, chants erupted when a Grand Canyon University player hit a forehand into the net, giving UTA the 4-3 victory. 

With the win, the Mavericks improved to 12-2 on the season and 4-0 in conference play. UTA is the only team in the Western Athletic Conference with an undefeated record. 

Head coach Diego Benitez said the team understands that many of its Western Athletic Conference opponents are good enough to be on top of the standings. “We just have to take every match one at a time and hopefully continue playing good tennis.” 

The team is in the middle of one of its greatest stretches in program history. Two seasons ago, it won 18 out of 22 games. Last season, UTA won 23 games, its most ever. Now, it is contending for a championship this year.

Junior Francisca Vergara returns the ball during a match against New Mexico State University on March 24 at the UTA Tennis Center. Vergara helped the Mavericks improve their home record to 9-1.

The sophomore core of Ioana Dumitrescu, Tara Gorinsek, Ana Paula Jimenez and Sarina Reinertsen has lifted the team to new heights. Last season, the quartet went 63-3 in singles matches. This season, they’ve instantly led the team to become contenders at a new conference. 

Not only have they gone undefeated in conference play so far, but they’ve done it convincingly, outscoring opponents 5-2, 6-1, 6-1 and 4-3 over four games. Moreover, the Mavericks are on a six-game winning streak.

Before the season began, the team impressed in fall tournaments. The Mavericks went 7-2 in doubles play at the Rice Invitational in November, and sophomore Sarina Reinertsen picked up a singles title at the SMU Red and Blue Challenge in October. 

“We just worry about playing our game and playing our tennis regardless of who we play or what the circumstances are or anything like that,” Benitez said. 

Players rally during a match against Grand Canyon University on March 26 at the UTA Tennis Center. UTA won 4-3 in its sixth consecutive victory.

The team opened the season with three straight wins before falling to Wichita State University. The team is 9-1 since the loss, including a dominant 6-1 road win over UT San Antonio. 

“We know we have a job to do every time it’s match day,” Benitez said. “And that job is to give everything physically and mentally out there.” 

The team has six games remaining in the regular season before the conference tournament. Last season, the Mavericks lost in a heartbreaking fashion in the Sun Belt Conference finals in Peachtree City, Georgia. The four-hour match ended with a 6-1 loss in the final set of the final point. 

Juniors Francisca Vergara, left, and Bruna Casasampere speak in between points during a match against Grand Canyon University on March 26 at the UTA Tennis Center. This is the team’s fourth game in the Western Athletic Conference.

This season, the conference tournament will be at the Arlington Tennis Center. The Mavericks have looked unbeatable so far, and with the tournament being at home, and the team holding a 9-1 home record, there’s a real chance the team could capture the conference championship. 

If they do, it will be the team’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011. 

