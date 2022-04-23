During their final season in the Sun Belt Conference, the women’s tennis team (23-2, 9-1) will play for the conference tournament championship following a 4-2 win Saturday against Georgia State University in the semifinals.
The victory puts UTA one win away from their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 as a member of the Southland Conference.
The Lady Mavericks grabbed the doubles point from the Panthers 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 to take an early 1-0 lead.
Freshmen Sarina Reinertsen and Ana Paula Jimenez won their singles matches, putting UTA one point away from victory.
In a 3-2 game, senior Momoka Horiguchi found herself down one set after a 6-7 loss in the first set.
Horiguchi responded, like she did April 6 against the University of North Texas, and came back to win her match and the game.
UTA will turn their attention to the University of South Alabama, who they defeated in the regular season 4-0 on March 26.
The Sun Belt tournament championship game is scheduled for Sunday at noon in Peachtree City, Georgia.
@isaacappelt
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.