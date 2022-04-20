Women’s golf ties for eighth in Sun Belt Championship

The women’s golf team ended their season tied for eighth place team finish in the Sun Belt Women’s Golf Championship on Tuesday.
The team entered the tournament strong after finishing in fourth place at the Oral Roberts University Spring Invitational Tournament on April 11 and 12.
The first day of competition saw UTA tie Arkansas State University with a team total stroke count of 297, putting the team at six strokes over par.
The team's total strokes ranked tied for the 12th best round in UTA women’s golf history.
Junior Heidrun Hlynsdottir finished the first day one stroke under par, ranking her as the second best individual performer on the day.
The second round of play was not as fortunate for the Lady Mavericks, as they dropped five spots in the standings to end the day at seventh.
UTA added an additional 23 strokes to their team total, bringing them to 29 over through two days.
Hlynsdottir maintained second place for individual stroke leaders despite moving up one stroke over par.
The last day of play saw the team drop one more spot at 52 strokes over par. Hlynsdottir had early setbacks in the last round of play with a trio of bogeys and a triple bogey on the 11th hole.
Back-to-back birdies on holes 17 and 18 allowed for Hlynsdottir to keep second place, the highest of any Lady Maverick in the tournament.
The rest of the Lady Mavericks struggled throughout the tournament, as no other golfer finished inside the top 25 for individual stroke count.
Hlynsdottir’s individual performance earned her All-Tournament Team honors.
