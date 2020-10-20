The women’s golf team placed third in the UT Arlington Invitational on Tuesday, posting scores of 295-299-298 to finish at 28-over-par.
The competition was the first one hosted by the women’s golf team since UTA Athletics reached an agreement with the Texas Rangers Golf Club in 2019.
“It went really smooth; it was exciting to host an event, it's been a while,” head coach Catherine Matranga said. ”I think we did a great job with that and all the teams and coaches seemed to be very happy to be up here playing.”
Senior Kate Tran and junior Romina Gonzalez led the Mavericks, tying for sixth place after finishing at 4-over 220.
Tran said getting out and competing with her teammates again was a good test for herself.
“It was great to see what I need to work on and improve to get ready for the spring,” Tran said.
Senior Madigan Murray finished eight strokes behind Tran and Gonzalez, tying for 15th at 12-over. Senior Sydney Garber and sophomore Kinsey Ray rounded out the scoring for the team, placing 26th and 27th, respectively
Juniors Janane Tan, Connor Howard and Abigail Adams competed as individuals in the tournament. Tan tied with Tran and Gonzalez for sixth place, while Howard placed 10th and Adams tied for 29th.
This was the team’s first time competing since the Kiawah Island Spring Classic in March.
Tran said Matranga and the Rangers Golf Club’s staff did a good job making sure the course was in great playing condition.
She said the tournament experience will help the team when it enters the spring with a more traditional tournament schedule.
“It was just different, especially since we played all together, which is not normally what we do,” Tran said. ”I think we were just getting used to playing together and it was great how we could support each other right away.”
Matranga said it was great to see her team on the course playing and competing against other teams.
“I think we were all very excited yesterday just to get out and be playing and be in competition mode, and then again to play again today and get those two days in,” Matranga said.
She said her golfers need to build on the momentum they have and capitalize on the opportunities in front of them.
Overall, Matranga said the Mavericks need to work on course management and getting out there and competing as a team.
“That’s one thing that we tried to focus on this semester, was the competition side of it,” Matranga said. “I think we saw that pay off this week.”
The UT Arlington Invitational was the only tournament the women’s golf team had scheduled for the fall. The team is scheduled for a more traditional schedule in the spring.
