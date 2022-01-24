Women’s basketball wins against Texas State University over the weekend

The women’s basketball team (11-5, 5-2) defeated Texas State University 72-65 on Saturday.
The Lady Mavericks completed the season sweep following a 69-67 win against the Bobcats on Thursday night in Arlington.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs led the team in scoring with 26 points, her eighth 20-point game of the season. Senior guard Terryn Milton added 18, and the Lady Mavericks held off a late Texas State scoring rally to secure the win.
Senior forward Shiya Smith led UTA in scoring with five points in the first quarter, but the Lady Mavericks gave up four second-chance points, which catapulted the Bobcats to a 4-point lead, 15-11, after the first quarter.
Texas State senior forward Da’Nasia Hood scored six points in nearly 90 seconds during the second quarter pushing the Bobcats lead to six.
Jacobs responded for the Lady Mavericks, scoring eight points in the second quarter, keeping UTA close.
Milton scored nine in the second, scoring all of UTA’s points in the period with Jacobs. Texas State led 30-28 at the break.
UTA began the third quarter on a 14-2 scoring run, turning a 30-28 deficit into a 42-32 lead.
The Lady Mavericks scored 27 points in the third while holding the Bobcats to 17. It was another successful third quarter for UTA, who have outscored their opponents by 37 points in third quarters this season.
Texas State generated a 10-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter to cut the UTA lead from 16 to six. But senior guard Claire Chastain made a free throw with 16 seconds left to push the lead to seven.
This was the 79th matchup between UTA and Texas State, including 66 conference matchups. UTA went 37-42 overall, 33-33 in conference. This was the final game as Sun Belt Conference members, as UTA is joining the Western Athletic Conference next season, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The Lady Mavericks will play at 6 p.m. Thursday against Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
@isaacappel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.