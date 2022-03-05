Women’s basketball seniors reflect on their time together on and off court

PENSACOLA, Fla. — For senior guards Claire Chastain, Katie Ferrell and Terryn Milton, their four-year tenure on the women’s basketball team has been more than just dribbling a ball on the court. The trio of guards, who have spent their entire college careers at UTA, said the bonds between them will last longer than any basketball career.
“It’s not really about basketball at the end of the day. It’s bigger than that,” Ferrell said. “It’s about life: the life lessons you learn, the people you meet.”
Seven seniors will be playing in the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette at 2 p.m. Sunday inside the Pensacola Bay Center. The Lady Mavericks advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2019, winning 85-76 against Georgia Southern University on Friday.
Growing up, Ferrell’s parents influenced her to play basketball, she said. Later on, she regularly played with her older brother.
She wore No. 41 jersey in honor of one of her idols, former Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, Ferrell said.
Ferrell was teammates with current senior forward Emma Halverson at Plano Senior High School and credited Halverson as a big influence on why she chose UTA.
Ferrell admires how head coach Shereka Wright stresses the importance of players bonding with one another, she said.
“She always instilled in us that, ‘Hey guys, these relationships you have last forever, and what's next is more important than dribbling a basketball,’” Ferrell said.
Both Ferrell and Milton rank in the top five all-time in assists in program history, with Ferrell ranking at second with 479 and Milton standing at fourth with 397. They both have 110 assists this season so far.
Milton said her father introduced her to basketball when she was around five years old despite her preference for dance.
But her father kept motivating her to practice dribbling the ball outside and shooting every day. Gradually, Milton grew to love basketball, which now plays a big part of her life.
Milton is having a career-high in scoring this year, averaging 12 points per game, only behind junior forward Starr Jacobs.
She credits the success to her current mindset, built through years of experience, Milton said.
Basketball runs in Milton’s family, as her brother Shake Milton, who currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, played at Southern Methodist University and was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.
Milton and her brother try to attend each other’s games, but it becomes more difficult as their seasons start colliding, she said.
Chastain found her passion for basketball in third grade. When she was in elementary school, her team would travel to watch high school girls’ basketball teams, Chastain said. She looked up to former University of Oklahoma guard Maddie Manning, as they share similar playing styles.
Chastain met Milton when they were on the same team in her last summer of Amateur Athletic Union basketball, a summer league for high school students to play together. They didn’t talk to one another during the summer, but they broke the wall by visiting UTA for a recruiting trip together.
They made the decision to join UTA, which made them become more comfortable with one another, she said.
They’ve been roommates all four years of their UTA career, and their friendship has blossomed throughout their tenure, Chastain said.
Chastain said Halverson and Ferrell are bold individuals that provide something new every day. The current class of seniors have impacted her time at UTA, and they are all special to her.
“Every single one of them has become a part of who I am,” she said. “They're all a part of my heart, and they all have different personalities.”
Chastain played only three games during the 2020-2021 season before opting out due to COVID-19 concerns. During the break, she reflected on her future and decided to return and play with her fellow seniors in her final year, she said.
“It's very rare to have these four years that we have stuck together, and we've been through the worst of the worst, the best of the best, and that's not a connection that you find,” Chastain said. “It's really rare in a lifetime.”
@D_Tineo4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.