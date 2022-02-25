Women’s basketball secures No. 2 seed in Sun Belt Conference with win over Little Rock

The women’s basketball team (17-6, 11-3) defeated University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Friday 63-54.
The game was originally scheduled for Thursday night but was postponed a day due to inclement weather.
With the win, UTA clinched the 2-seed in the Sun Belt Conference tournament next week in Pensacola, Florida.
The game was between two of the hottest teams in the Sun Belt as UTA had won seven of their last eight games, while Arkansas-Little Rock had won six in a row.
UTA’s offense struggled in the first quarter, shooting 27% from the field, but their defense picked up the slack. They did not let the Trojans attempt a 3-pointer and limited their offense with the score tied at 12 at the end of the quarter.
Senior guard Terryn Milton scored seven points in the second period as the Lady Mavericks’ offense gained momentum, shooting 7-12 in the frame, pushing UTA to a 29-25 lead at halftime.
Head coach Shereka Wright said that the first half was rough, but encouraged her team to respond well.
Junior forward Starr Jacobs and senior guard De’Sha Benjamin both had big third quarters, each scoring eight points to push the UTA lead to double digits 49-38. The Lady Mavericks ended the quarter on a 10-2 run.
Arkansas-Little Rock made a run late to cut the lead to five, but UTA made eight fourth-quarter free throws to seal the win.
Jacobs and Benjamin led the Lady Mavericks in scoring with 13 points each, while Milton and senior forward Shyia Smith scored 11.
Wright said it’s not easy to come out of the starting lineup to play off the bench, but Benjamin has been huge for the team in her new role.
The team was without senior forward Emma Halverson, who tore her ACL in practice Wednesday.
“We want to play for her, and we want to go get that win for her for Senior Day,” Milton said.
Wright said it was critical that UTA got to the free throw line and made 17 of their 24 attempts.
Milton said the turnaround to the next game will be similar to the Sun Belt Conference tournament, where they could potentially play games on back-to-back days.
The Lady Mavericks will conclude their regular season tomorrow at 2 p.m. against Arkansas State University for Senior Day.
@isaacappelt
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
